Nashville nurse killed by gunfire after shots fired into her SUV: Police

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced shortly before midnight local time that a nurse has been killed by gunfire.

“A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then,” the department posted on Twitter, with a request for the public to provide information.

ADVERTISEMENT