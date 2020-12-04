Quantcast
Connect with us

Nashville nurse killed by gunfire after shots fired into her SUV: Police

Published

1 min ago

on

Image of a gray Mazda SUV released by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced shortly before midnight local time that a nurse has been killed by gunfire.

“A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then,” the department posted on Twitter, with a request for the public to provide information.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Nashville nurse killed by gunfire after shots fired into her SUV: Police

Published

1 min ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced shortly before midnight local time that a nurse has been killed by gunfire.

"A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then," the department posted on Twitter, with a request for the public to provide information.

BREAKING: A Nashville nurse has been killed by shots fired into her gray Mazda SUV as she traveled on I-440 west btwn the Hillsboro Rd & West End exits. The SUV was found stopped on the shoulder at 8:52 p.m. Anyone traveling on I-440 around then with info, pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/pMreuZABkg

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens troop funding veto to settle scores over his social media lies getting disclaimers

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump continued to threaten a veto of funding of U.S. troops while insisting lawmakers insert an unrelated telecommunications amendment into the legislation.

"Congress is moving forward on a must-pass defense policy bill without repealing a legal shield for social media companies, rejecting a last-minute veto threat from President Donald Trump," Politico reported Wednesday. "The final version of the National Defense Authorization Act that will soon be considered by the House and Senate won’t include Trump’s long-sought repeal of the legal immunity for online companies, known as Section 230, according to lawmakers and aides. Republicans also made clear they weren’t going to bend to Trump."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump argues rejecting democracy is the ‘best way’ for Republicans to win Georgia Senate runoffs

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued late Thursday evening that overturning the will of the voters in the 2020 presidential race is the "best way" for Republicans to win the two runoff elections in Georgia.

"The best way to insure a [Kelly Loeffler] and [David Perdue] VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found)," Trump said, referring to a scheme to through out votes in Georgia to overturn the will of the voters.

"Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE!" Trump said, tagging Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Continue Reading
 
 