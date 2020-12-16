National Review ripped after trashing Dr. Jill Biden for teaching in community college where ‘slow’ students go

The National Review is the latest conservative outlet to trash Dr. Jill Biden for achieving a doctorate in education. But unlike the now infamous Wall Street Journal column, the National Review takes their attack to a whole new level of elitism.

After attacking Biden for her dissertation, film critic Kyle Smith claimed, “As for Biden, she has spent a lot of time teaching remedial English to slow learners in community colleges.”

Smith, who doesn’t have any advanced degrees, even bragged on Twitter ahead of releasing his attack that people would “love” it because it’s “so mean.”

You're gonna love my next piece. It's so mean. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) December 16, 2020

It sparked outrage even among conservatives who replied to Smith asking what the point was in attacking her.

Conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin noted that it wasn’t all that surprising to see this in the National Review as it is the same publication that opposed the Civil Rights movement and claimed Trump wasn’t so bad.

from the people who told us Trump wasn't so bad and who opposed the civil rights movement in the 1960's. 🤔 — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 17, 2020

It prompted calls of hypocrisy from others, asking why the National Review hasn’t done a similar column about Sebastian Gorka’s dissertation after his own Ph.D. adviser called him “inept.” Similarly, former Speaker Newt Gingrich got his Ph.D. in European history, writing a dissertation on “Belgian Education Policy in the Congo 1945–1960.” He was able to do that project while avoiding the draft to Vietnam. The National Review hasn’t addressed those two, who actually served in a paid public office.

You truly don't want to know. It's more or less undergrad level ideological drivel. Others have analyzed it if you get too curious. — Gearóid Dubh (@Gearoid_Dubh) December 17, 2020

Others questioned where the righteous indignation was when first lady Melania Trump was given an “Einstein visa,” issued through the “elite” EB-1 program.

Where was their righteous indignation when Melania Trump was given an Einstein visa? — Could Be Halfway To Liminality By Now (@PhiloRath) December 17, 2020

Another noted the irony of Mr. Smith’s attacks on people who name-drop their credentials to name-dropping his Bachelor’s Degree from Yale.

Goes from “people that name-drop their credentials are insecure” to “I went to Yale” in less than one paragraph. Impressive. — jeffshaw (@jeffshaw) December 17, 2020

While some called Smith “small” and “petty,” others said he “just felt confused and intimidated.”

Ironically, Smith’s attack on Biden’s dissertation never cites it or says what it was about. It was on the ability to retain information in a community college setting.

You can see the other responses in the tweets below:

Best I can tell he doesn’t have any post-grad education at all, so maybe he’s not the best positioned to make that critique? — Bill Horton (@mrhortywho) December 17, 2020

Pretty sure they’re not an accredited degree-bashing institution — Surprised Eel Historian, PhD (@greenleejw) December 17, 2020

Like it is up to them to determine the requirements for a university degree… The arrogance knows no limits. — Laurie Payne (@🏠) #WhitePeopleAgainstRacism (@ljpne) December 17, 2020

Just as crazy but not as much fun. — Dara Hunt (@DLHDara) December 17, 2020

This knock at Dr. Biden's merits is just really odious. This is an accomplished academic who is deeply passionate about education and even plans to continue teaching despite becoming First Lady. The point is that some were simply looking for a reason to denigrate her. — Ben Lauter (@thetenbenny) December 17, 2020

What a sad petty little man.

That’s all I got out of that hot piece of 🗑 — Nicole 🇺🇸 (@tsbulldg) December 17, 2020

Rich "Starbursts" Lowry was impressed with SARAH EFFING PALIN. — MASK UP and Stay Home, please! (@sopranospinner) December 17, 2020

Or the writer wasn't able or qualified to judge….just felt confused and intimidated. — Sue Heath 😷 (@sueellendarling) December 17, 2020

I know I always feel more reassured when that former film critic is also affiliated with PragerU. — how about a nice cup of henbane (@officialspinstr) December 17, 2020

The movie/book critic who wrote this “review” never once mentions the subject of the dissertation. While he bashes her writing ability, he never provides examples to back his claims. This “review” is laughable. — Del Barris (@DelBarris32) December 17, 2020

These days, NR is basically just a really badly done underground comic book. — DHStone (@DHStone4) December 17, 2020

Dear lord, the article cites RateMyProfessor in complete earnestness. — Meg, MA (@corporatecake) December 17, 2020