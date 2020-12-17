New Alabama GOP senator implies he will challenge the Electoral College results on the Senate floor
After President Donald Trump lost so overwhelmingly at the ballot box, some members of Congress are ready to wage an internal government war to fight for him.
One such Republican is newly elected Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville. Speaking at a campaign rally in Georgia, Tuberville told supporters that because Trump lost it was time to act.
“Folks, we got to grab a hold and hold on. We have no choice. Listen to me now. We have no choice but to win this election. They’re going to try to steal it. They’re going to try to buy it. They’re going to tdo everything they can to lie, cheat, and steal to win this election. Like they did in the presidential election. It’s impossible. It is impossible what happened. But we’re going to get that all corrected. I’m gonna tell you: don’t give up on [President Trump]. Don’t give up on him.”
Outside the rally, Lauren Windsor asked Tuberville what he was going to do to “fix” what he said was wrong.
“We’re going to fight hard,” he said.
A staffer quickly tried to rush him away and keep him from answering any questions.
“Just wait,” he told the staffer. “Just — well, you see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House [of Representitives]. We’re gonna have to, we’re gonna have to do it in the Senate.”
As Tuberville mentioned, the Senate hasn’t taken up the idea the way the House has and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) warned his caucus not to go anywhere near the debate. Tuberville didn’t seem to get the memo.
“I find it unfathomable that anyone would acquiesce to election theft and voter fraud because they lack the courage to take a difficult vote on the House or Senate floor,” said Tuberville’s colleague Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in a Politico interview. “Last time I checked, that’s why we were elected to Congress.”
See the video of Tuberville in the video below:
BREAKING: Defying McConnell, Sen-elect Tuberville suggests he will challenge Electoral College, while stumping in Georgia pic.twitter.com/1z5wJ2ajVP
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 17, 2020
