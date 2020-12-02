New documents reveal Trump and Kushner are ‘major beneficiaries’ of pandemic loan program

Newly released documents show that businesses with addresses at properties owned by President Donald Trump and the family of son-in-law Jared Kushner raked in millions of dollars from a program intended to save American jobs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

NBC News reports that businesses at properties owned by the Trump Organization or Kushner Companies received $3.65 million worth of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was passed by Congress earlier this year during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

One loan that is certain to raise eyebrows was a $2.2 million loan to the Triomphe Restaurant Corp., which is located at Trump Tower in New York and which subsequently closed without using the money to save a single job.

In addition to that, NBC News found that “two tenants at 725 5th Avenue, Trump Tower, received more than $100,000 and kept only three jobs” and that “four tenants at the Kushner-owned 666 5th Avenue combined received more than $204,000, and retained only six jobs.”

On top of all that 15 of the businesses on Trump and Kushner properties that took loans reported saving one job or fewer, or didn’t even both reporting a jobs saved number.