Quantcast
Connect with us

New footage of secret WW2 ‘Scallywag Bunkers’ offers a unique glimpse of a lost era

Published

55 mins ago

on

German soldiers in a historical reconstruction. (Shutterstock.com)

Eighty years ago, as Nazi Germany’s military might amassed along the French coast, small groups of highly trained British killers bade farewell to their families and made their way underground for what could well have been their last, lethal mission. Known as “scallywags”, these individuals – many of them gamekeepers, landowners and poachers with an intimate knowledge of the rural areas in which they would operate – were members of Britain’s clandestine World War II “Auxillary Units”. And their mission, in the event of a Nazi invasion of the UK, was to operate behind enemy lines – and kill, harry and sabotage.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1940, a German invasion – dubbed Unternehmen Seelöwe (Operation Sealion) – was a very real threat. The plan was for the UK’s armed forces to protect London and Britain’s industrial heartlands behind the so-called General Headquarters (GHQ) Line. But large swaths of eastern England would have essentially been sacrificed to the invaders, leaving just the brave volunteers of the Auxiliary Units there to hinder the German advance.

As we wrote in a recent article, the story of these individuals has long remained a closely guarded secret. And despite facing a life expectancy of just 12 days, these “scallywags” would have received no medals and no official recognition. Indeed, the only comfort they would have found in their hidden underground bunkers would have been their rum ration, each other – and the knowledge that they were playing a vital role as Britain’s last-ditch line of defence.

Uncovered

First-hand accounts of these extraordinary individuals died with the last member of the group. But their legacy lives on, hidden within the spartan underground bunkers they would have conducted their lethal work from. And while almost all of these remote hideouts remain lost in the British countryside, we recently uncovered one in Suffolk – complete with some some of the precious artefacts its occupiers left behind.

Accessed through a small hole in the forest floor, this “Scallywag bunker” offers a tantalising glimpse of a lost era, when just a handful of individuals were potentially all that stood in the way of a successful Nazi invasion of Britain. And now we can take you with us as we explore itThe Conversation

 

By Peter Doyle, Head of Research Environment, London South Bank University; Jamie Pringle, Senior Lecturer in Geosciences, Keele University, and Kristopher Wisniewski, Geoforensic Researcher (Staffordshire University) and Lecturer in Chemistry (Keele University), Staffordshire University

ADVERTISEMENT

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

David Purdue has been the most prolific stock trader in the Senate: NYTimes

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has been under the magnifying glass for his stock trades while in office, particularly ones since he learned about the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic crash that followed.

The New York Times calculated that Perdue, who is up for reelection in January, made 2,596 trades in one term in office, according to his stock portfolio. During the presidential campaign, President Donald Trump claimed that he would put all of his investments in a "blind trust" so as to protect against any possible accusation that he was making decisions in office based on his finances. Trump never did and Perdue hasn't either, despite being in office for the past six years.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The odds that Trump ‘might just fade away’ after leaving the White House are pretty good: op-ed

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

Writing in The Atlantic this Tuesday, Yascha Mounk contends that after President Trump leaves the White House, Americans will soon grow tired of his quest to stay in the limelight.

While it's understandable that many think Trump will succeed at keeping people's attention, a sign of what's to come is manifesting itself in the fading veneer of his invincibility, according to Mounk.

"He lost his bid for reelection, and staged the most incompetent coup attempt since Woody Allen’s Bananas," Mounk writes. "He can rant and rave about what happened in November, but he can’t keep his followers from seeing Joe Biden inaugurated in January. Fear of what he might attempt next is giving way to laughter. He looks weaker and more scared by the day."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Lock him up!’ Trump attorney Lin Wood incites crowd to target Gov. Brian Kemp at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

An attorney who says he is representing President Donald Trump encouraged a group of angry supporters to target Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at a "Stop the Steal" rally in Georgia on Wednesday.

"We're going to send them a message!" Wood shouted, referring to Georgia officials. "And the message is this. It's 1776 in America again! And you're not going to take our freedom. We're going to fight for our liberty!"

"This is America! You picked a fight with the wrong people," he continued. "Get out of our country, George Soros! We are not going to allow ourselves to go back into the polling booth -- and you hear us out, Gov. Kemp, you hear me."

Continue Reading
 
 