New Hampshire Republican blames his own party for killing their new house speaker

According to a medical examiner this Thursday, the recent death of New Hampshire House Speaker Dick Hinch was due to coronavirus.

Hinch was just sworn in as Speaker a week ago and was starting his seventh, two-year term in the state House. When his unexpected death was announced on Wednesday, no details were given.

According to a report from earlier this month, the New Hampshire House Republican caucus held a meeting at McIntyre Ski Area on November 20 — a meeting where Hinch was in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post to Twitter this Thursday, state Rep. William M. Marshall (R) placed the blame for Hinch’s death squarely on the heads of his colleagues who refused to take precautions against the virus.