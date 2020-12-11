New York City halts indoor dining over pandemic spread
New York City will stop indoor dining from next week as it tries to slow the spread of rising coronavirus infections, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The rollback marks the latest blow to the Big Apple’s famed restaurants and economy, which have been ravaged by pandemic shutdowns.
“We’re going to close indoor dining in New York City on Monday. Outdoor dining and take-out continues,” Cuomo told reporters.
The governor warned on Monday that restaurants in America’s largest city would have to halt indoor dining if hospitalization rates failed for stabilize within five days.
He announced Friday that statewide hospitalizations had risen to more than 5,300, way down from a peak of almost 19,000 in April but significantly up from a low of just over 400 in early September.
“Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk,” Cuomo said.
Restaurants had been allowed to seat customers inside at 25 percent capacity.
Covid-19 has killed more than 35,000 people in New York state, the vast majority in New York City.
Most deaths occurred in the spring and early summer when the state was the epicenter of America’s initial outbreak.
Cuomo added that 346,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York state the week of December 21, in addition to the 170,000 Pfizer doses coming this weekend, pending FDA approval.
Arizona hospital tells doctor not to return to work after he posted about lack of ICU beds
After posting on social media about the severity of the coronavirus surge in Arizona, Dr. Cleavon Gilman has been asked not to return to his job at Yuma Regional Medical Center, the Arizona Republic reports.
"What I don't understand about this is I have been advocating for Arizona; I have been calling for a mask mandate, the closure of schools and indoor dining," Gilman told The Arizona Republic. "I did all of this because we are seeing an unprecedented number of cases. This is my third surge — I know how this ends."
US COVID-19 vaccinations could start by Monday: health secretary
The United States could start injecting the first Americans with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Monday, the country's health secretary said Friday.
Alex Azar told news channels that final details were being ironed out, after an expert committee convened by regulators voted to grant the two-dose regimen emergency approval for people aged 16 and over.
The Food and Drug Administration issued a statement Friday saying it had told Pfizer it would now "rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization."
Azar told ABC News that authorities were working with Pfizer on logistics and "we could be seeing people get vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week."
GOP lawmaker tested COVID positive twice – then went to work without a mask
Republican state Representative Stephen Hambley last month tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Twice. Ignoring state and federal guidelines, he went back to work after just a few days. He reportedly has never received a negative test since his positive tests November 22 and 28.
Democrats say he never informed them of his positive status (he claims he did), as he continued his duties, including sitting on committees, and even voting to restrict "the ability of the Ohio Department of Health to issue quarantine and isolation orders related to the pandemic," as the Ohio Capitol Journal's Jake Zuckerman reports.