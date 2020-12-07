Newsmax doctor blasts ‘super-spreader’ Rudy Giuliani: ‘I never saw him wearing a mask’
Dr. Bob Lahita of the New York Medical College told Newsmax on Monday that Rudy Giuliani “may have been a super-spreader” because he refused to wear a mask while appearing before lawmakers in three states in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
“He is up there in years and I really regret the fact that he traveled around the country basically not wearing a mask at any time,” Lahita said. “I never saw him wearing a mask. And inadvertently, he may have been a super-spreader. That is having the diagnosis and then infecting quite a few people.”
The doctor pointed out that one of Giuliani’s children had also contracted COVID-19.
“I wish him all the best and I hope that he gets better quickly,” Lahita said.
Watch the video below from Newsmax.
