Newsmax WH correspondent agrees that it’s time to get ‘2nd Amendment supplies’ ready for 2020 election fight

In a tweet this Sunday, Pennsylvania attorney and Trump loyalist Lin Wood sent out a cryptic message, saying, “It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

“Make sure you have PLENTY of water, food, flashlights & batteries, candles, radio, 2nd Amendment supplies, & a plan to meet with leaders of your communities,” he wrote. “Remember we only have 1 President at a time. Our leader is @realDonaldTrump, not Biden.”

Wood, along with attorney Sidney Powell, has filed a string of failed lawsuits alleging mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Highlighting Wood’s tweet, Newsmax White House correspondent Emerald Robinson seemingly agreed with Wood’s warning, saying that when Wood “tells people to prep, I listen.”