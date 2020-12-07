Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s insanity ‘is not going to go away if we stop covering his stupid human tricks’
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace acknowledged that the media should probably stop covering President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election.
Speaking to her Monday political pannel, the former George W. Bush communications chief confessed, “is not going to go away if we don’t stop covering Trump’s stupid human tricks.”
“I think there’s a category of his antics, stupid human tricks, dumb stuff he does, and, I guess, no one would pay attention,” she explained. “But this is a war on the election result and the reason this is something as your wife wrote, Susan Glasser wrote, we cannot avert our gaze now. Now is when he is most dangerous not just to the president-elect or people who have been his critics, but to everyone that voted. He is trying to eradicate the entire 2020 election result and Republicans are standing by, if not applauding, then looking the other way when armed mobs end up outside the homes of statewide officeholders who had [nothing] to do with certifying the result.”
She asked New York Times reporter Peter Baker at what point does the media have to start making choices about the coverage of Trump and “how much of this is he getting away with because people aren’t paying as much attention as when he was not a lame duck?”
Baker explained it’s a tough choice because it’s clear Trump is flailing and nothing he does is going to results in a change in the election. But at the same time, the crusade to change the election is important.
“This is where President Obama talking about truth decay is spot on,” Wallace went on. “How does anyone, a Democratic president or Republican president, lead a country when half of it doesn’t agree on a set of facts? And it is rearing its ugly head, it is not going to go away if we stop covering trump’s stupid human tricks. You have an anti-vaccinationer (sic) testifying in the Senate. You have them defying state officials in New York state. It is happening all over the country, defiance of the truth which in their minds maybe is the defiance of the left or the elite. I think it makes the country ungovernable.”
See the discussion below:
2020 Election
Trump lost the election — but his legacy of coronavirus denialism is here to stay
Donald Trump encouraged coronavirus denialism for months for one simple reason: He thought it would help him win re-election. Ever the believer that appearances matter more than reality, Trump felt that as long as people acted like there was no pandemic — by refusing wearing masks and continuing to crowd into public places, especially his rallies — that was as good as there being no pandemic. The mounting death toll and hurricane-like effects on our health care system didn't matter to him, as long as he could pretend everything was doing well and take credit for it.
2020 Election
Trump launches ‘despicable’ last-minute attack on Social Security with rule aiming to restrict disability benefits
Just weeks away from relinquishing power to incoming President-elect Joe Biden, the Trump administration is quietly launching a last-minute assault on Social Security by rushing ahead with a rule that, if implemented, could deny critical benefits to hundreds of thousands of people with disabilities.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) late last week submitted to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) a proposed rule aiming to further tighten eligibility requirements for Social Security disability benefits, which around ten million Americans currently rely on for a modest monthly income.
2020 Election
Jenna Ellis says Jesus wants her to overturn the election: ‘I’m doing the right thing for God’
Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday explained that she had religious reasons for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
During an interview on Fox Business, Ellis was asked how she maintains a positive attitude amid setbacks in court and Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 diagnosis.
"You know, my life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ," Ellis said. "And so whatever anybody else says really doesn't bother me. I hope that I can be a light and inspiration to everyone else that no matter what anyone else says about you, it's all about just who you are as a person and made in the image of God and in Christ."