Nicolle Wallace says Trump’s insanity ‘is not going to go away if we stop covering his stupid human tricks’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace acknowledged that the media should probably stop covering President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to steal the 2020 election.

Speaking to her Monday political pannel, the former George W. Bush communications chief confessed, “is not going to go away if we don’t stop covering Trump’s stupid human tricks.”

“I think there’s a category of his antics, stupid human tricks, dumb stuff he does, and, I guess, no one would pay attention,” she explained. “But this is a war on the election result and the reason this is something as your wife wrote, Susan Glasser wrote, we cannot avert our gaze now. Now is when he is most dangerous not just to the president-elect or people who have been his critics, but to everyone that voted. He is trying to eradicate the entire 2020 election result and Republicans are standing by, if not applauding, then looking the other way when armed mobs end up outside the homes of statewide officeholders who had [nothing] to do with certifying the result.”

She asked New York Times reporter Peter Baker at what point does the media have to start making choices about the coverage of Trump and “how much of this is he getting away with because people aren’t paying as much attention as when he was not a lame duck?”

Baker explained it’s a tough choice because it’s clear Trump is flailing and nothing he does is going to results in a change in the election. But at the same time, the crusade to change the election is important.

“This is where President Obama talking about truth decay is spot on,” Wallace went on. “How does anyone, a Democratic president or Republican president, lead a country when half of it doesn’t agree on a set of facts? And it is rearing its ugly head, it is not going to go away if we stop covering trump’s stupid human tricks. You have an anti-vaccinationer (sic) testifying in the Senate. You have them defying state officials in New York state. It is happening all over the country, defiance of the truth which in their minds maybe is the defiance of the left or the elite. I think it makes the country ungovernable.”

See the discussion below: