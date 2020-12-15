NY Daily News celebrates Trump’s Electoral College defeat: ‘It’s over, even if the fat man won’t sing’
The New York Daily News is celebrating the Electoral College officially voting to make Joe Biden President-elect and dealing Donald Trump his constitutional defeat with one of its famous covers: “IT’S OVER, EVEN IF THE FAT MAN WON’T SING.”
“Now, the Electoral College affirms Biden’s win over conspiracy-mad president…” the 101-year old tabloid declared.
America voted. The Supreme Court ruled. Now, the Electoral College affirms Biden's win over conspiracy-mad president…
IT'S OVER, EVEN IF THE FAT MAN WON'T SINGhttps://t.co/hGSisJWKr9 pic.twitter.com/lwZdcfv9HQ
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 15, 2020
On Monday in all 50 states and presidential voting territories the Electoral College affirmed the peoples’ vote, declaring Biden beat Trump in a 306-232 vote.
