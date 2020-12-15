NY Daily News celebrates Trump’s Electoral College defeat: ‘It’s over, even if the fat man won’t sing’

The New York Daily News is celebrating the Electoral College officially voting to make Joe Biden President-elect and dealing Donald Trump his constitutional defeat with one of its famous covers: “IT’S OVER, EVEN IF THE FAT MAN WON’T SING.”

“Now, the Electoral College affirms Biden’s win over conspiracy-mad president…” the 101-year old tabloid declared.

On Monday in all 50 states and presidential voting territories the Electoral College affirmed the peoples’ vote, declaring Biden beat Trump in a 306-232 vote.