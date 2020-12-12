Oracle leaving Silicon Valley for Texas
Business computing giant Oracle on Friday said it is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas as it embraces a remote work model made common by the pandemic.
“We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work,” Oracle said in response to an AFP inquiry.
“Depending on their role, this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all the time.”
Oracle is moving its headquarters from Redwood Shores in Northern California to Austin, which has long been attracting tech firms and is home to the South by Southwest Festival which has an “interactive” portion devoted to internet innovations.
“Another day, another global giant moving to Texas,” the state governor, Greg Abbott, said in a tweet.
“Welcome to the Lone Star State, @Oracle HQ!”
Oracle has offices in an array of US cities, including Austin.
Word of Oracle’s move comes as internet firms that have been letting workers do their jobs remotely due to the pandemic embrace the practice, which frees them to hire people who live far from offices and leaves companies less tethered to Silicon Valley campuses.
Colorful entreprenuer Elon Musk this week confirmed his move to Texas.
Tesla co-founder and chief executive Musk said left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of his auto factories closed to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Texas also offers a lower cost of living and no state income tax, both of which may appeal Oracle as well as South Africa-born Musk, 49, who overtook Bill Gates to become the world’s second-wealthiest person last month as Tesla stock reached ever-greater heights.
Musk justified the move by saying he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: the development of rockets by his company SpaceX in the southern part of the state, and construction of a Tesla automobile plant near state capital Austin.
Latest Headlines
Brexit deal hopes dim as Boris Johnson says failure ‘very likely’
A Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union looked to be hanging in the balance on Saturday after gloomy assessments from leaders on both sides of the Channel, with just hours left before last-gasp talks conclude.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen have given their negotiators until Sunday before a decision is made on whether to keep talking or give up.
The mood worsened after von der Leyen told EU leaders at a marathon Brussels summit there were "low expectations" and the "probability of a no-deal is higher than of a deal".
Breaking Banner
Texas GOP actually suggests secession after Trump’s Supreme Court election challenge fails
After the Supreme Court decisively shut down a lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Texas GOP Chair Allen West issued a disturbing statement floating the idea of possible secession over the result.
The case was brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, though it was widely panned by legal experts. Some believed that Paxton, currently under investigation by the FBI, was using the lawsuit as a vehicle to win President Donald Trump's favor and obtain a presidential pardon. Despite the lack of merits, the president and his allies rallied behind the lawsuit, with Trump himself calling it "the big one" — apparently trying to distinguish it from the more than 50 additional failed election lawsuits filed on his behalf.
2020 Election
Trump declares Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories ‘an embarrassment to the USA!!!’
Donald Trump continued to rage against the humiliating U.S. Supreme Court decision against his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
After the decision came down, Trump skipped the White House Christmas Party and began whining on Twitter about getting "screwed."