Oregon teacher unloads on anti-lockdown protesters: ‘My students’ families are dying!’
A woman in Bend, Oregon who said she is a teacher went off on people protesting the government’s COVID-19 restrictions.
In a video shared on Twitter, the woman could be seen shouting at protesters from her car, which appeared to be more than six feet away.
“Kill yourself!” the woman yelled. “I’m a f*cking teacher. I work in the schools. F*ck you! I am a teacher! I teach students. My students’ families are dying!”
At that point, the crowd of protesters attempted to drown out the woman by shouting “USA! USA! USA!”
The video, which was being circulated by opponents of COVID-19 restrictions, had more than a million views at the time of publication.
Watch the video below.
Bend Oregon peaceful rally to keep businesses open. This crazy lady is a teacher there. She needs to be fired. Should not allow any kids to be taught by this filthy mouth crazy lady. pic.twitter.com/DL0MucOi9N
— 🇺🇸🦅M💥A💥G💥A🦅🇺🇲 (@BlessUSA45) December 7, 2020
Activism
