Panicked Republicans ‘working frantically behind the scenes’ — but Trump just keeps attacking GOP Gov Brian Kemp

Republicans are worried that President Donald Trump will pour gasoline on the intraparty inferno burning in Georgia.

Trump is officially traveling to the Peach State for a rally in support of the two Republican senators in January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans worry Trump will continue to attack Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as he has on Twitter.

I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

“Trump is to headline a campaign rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the state Saturday night — his first major political event since before the Nov. 3 election. GOP officials are working frantically behind the scenes to try to keep the president on script at the rally, worried that he will use the forum to attack Kemp and other state GOP officials who have resisted his pressure, according to a person familiar with the discussions,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“But the president has remained fixated on his loss in the state, promoting baseless claims that Biden’s win was based on fraud, and appears furious with Kemp, a onetime ally. The president wants to ‘really go after him,’ the person said. The Georgia governor has become a punching bag for the president, who called him ‘hapless’ on Twitter and told aides in recent days that Kemp was a ‘moron,’ according to the person. He also complained to aides that Kemp should not have appointed Loeffler to succeed retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson in late 2019, saying he does not think she is a good candidate,” the newspaper reported.

Shortly after The Washington Post article was published online, Trump again lashed out at Kemp, asking what he was “hiding.”

But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do. #Transparency https://t.co/h73ZfjrDt3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

While flying to the rally aboard Air Force One, Trump continued his attacks.

…We received more LEGAL votes by far. All I can do is run, campaign, and be a good (great!) President – it is 100% up to the states to manage the election. Republicans will NEVER forget this. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, explained why Trump’s complaints make no sense.

A preview of President Trump’s message in Valdosta tonight.

Also: County officials have already verified signatures on absentee ballots envelopes. A review wouldn’t change the results because the envelopes were separated from the ballots to preserve the right of a secret vote. https://t.co/LPSZIJmi6V — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 5, 2020