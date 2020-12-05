Quantcast
Connect with us

Panicked Republicans ‘working frantically behind the scenes’ — but Trump just keeps attacking GOP Gov Brian Kemp

Published

3 hours ago

on

Donald Trump speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Republicans are worried that President Donald Trump will pour gasoline on the intraparty inferno burning in Georgia.

Trump is officially traveling to the Peach State for a rally in support of the two Republican senators in January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

Republicans worry Trump will continue to attack Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as he has on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump is to headline a campaign rally for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the state Saturday night — his first major political event since before the Nov. 3 election. GOP officials are working frantically behind the scenes to try to keep the president on script at the rally, worried that he will use the forum to attack Kemp and other state GOP officials who have resisted his pressure, according to a person familiar with the discussions,” The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“But the president has remained fixated on his loss in the state, promoting baseless claims that Biden’s win was based on fraud, and appears furious with Kemp, a onetime ally. The president wants to ‘really go after him,’ the person said. The Georgia governor has become a punching bag for the president, who called him ‘hapless’ on Twitter and told aides in recent days that Kemp was a ‘moron,’ according to the person. He also complained to aides that Kemp should not have appointed Loeffler to succeed retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson in late 2019, saying he does not think she is a good candidate,” the newspaper reported.

Shortly after The Washington Post article was published online, Trump again lashed out at Kemp, asking what he was “hiding.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While flying to the rally aboard Air Force One, Trump continued his attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, explained why Trump’s complaints make no sense.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fearless celebrity attorney Lin Wood doubles down his war with Georgia Republicans

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Lin Wood is in his glory right now. The colorful attorney finds himself right where he wants to be -- in the eye of a Twitter storm -- as he wars with the very Republican Party that thought he was going to be their secret, killer-bot legal weapon.

Wood’s original mission for the Red Team was to expose 80 million-plus Americans for the massive fraud they perpetrated in voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. That hasn’t worked out so well. In fact, it has gone so poorly thatRepublicans have begun engaging in the sort of circular firing squad that’s more commonly associated with Democrats.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell calls for Republicans to overturn the election in 3 states Trump lost

Published

60 mins ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Major Donald Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell on Saturday called for Republicans to overturn the will of the voters in three states to keep Trump in office despite the fact he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell predicted people would go to jail during a television interview at Trump's rally in Georgia while echoing Trump's attacks on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump attacks 2 GOP governors on flight to Georgia rally: ‘Republicans will NEVER forget this’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 5, 2020

By

Republicans have been "working frantically behind the scenes" to keep President Donald Trump on message during his Saturday campaign rally in Georgia, but the efforts do not seem to be working.

GOP strategists hoped Trump would make the case for the two GOP senators in the January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate, but Trump has continued to fixate on his delusions that he won the presidential election.

Aboard Air Force One on the flight to the rally, Trump attacked two GOP governors: Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona -- and seemed to threaten political retribution for the pair not going along with the president's debunked conspiracy theories about the election.

Continue Reading
 
 