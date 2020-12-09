‘Pathetic’ Trump ignites mockery as he resorts to touting ‘nonsense gambling metrics’ to push fraud conspiracy

In a tweet this Wednesday, President Trump referenced the early predictions of odds makers for the 2020 election, who saw him in a good position to retain the White House.

“At 10:00 P.M. on Election Evening, we were at 97% win with the so-called ‘bookies.'” Trump wrote.

The tweet sparked the usually mockery from Trump’s critics, many of whom think the guy just needs to let it go.

Holy shit, you’re pathetic. — Mister Farenheit 🌊 (@mmmfiber) December 9, 2020

Trump is now tweeting nonsense gambling metrics to, I guess, claim that he won the election he lost. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 9, 2020

The guy who went bankrupt running casinos is an expert on odds now? https://t.co/fN0nyzmJd8 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 9, 2020

Not sure it’s in Trump’s best interest to cite betting markets https://t.co/bGEVPdMn3m pic.twitter.com/K3OANkBPh8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 9, 2020

Your pathetic attempt to win would be comical if it wasn’t fascism, sedition, and treason. — JoeCGAAttorney (@NewsTamarian) December 9, 2020

Airtight argument right here https://t.co/fPinYRzTWC — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) December 9, 2020

We have a moron for president who listens to bookies, but dismisses the views of 98% of scientists on climate change. https://t.co/kRJz6sweE2 — Robert Mann (@RTMannJr) December 9, 2020

Rarely retweet the President but on the eve of vaccine approval in the face of 15.2 million COVID cases , he’s tweeting about election night bookies ? https://t.co/iK5Bpsfffe — Susan Ormiston (@OrmistonOnline) December 9, 2020

Ok this is just sad. https://t.co/JE4xUN90DL — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2020

The latest argument from the President of the United States. Embarrassing. https://t.co/dHTUj1g1d9 — Martin Matishak (@martinmatishak) December 9, 2020

You’re using bookies as your reference now? Wow, the pathetic is hitting a new low. #TrumpIsACriminal — politicsislife (@pahl_brighteyes) December 9, 2020