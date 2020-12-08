Pennsylvania Republican says his efforts to save Trump’s election loss will continue: ‘In no way is this over!’

Rep. Mark Kelly (R-PA) waged a lawsuit to overturn the Pennsylvania election results, but the Supreme Court denied to hear the case, handing another loss to the 49 other cases that have failed.

President Donald Trump hasn’t said anything about the suit yet but implied in an earlier tweet that Justice Amy Coney Barrett might save him. She didn’t.

Still, Rep. Kelly maintains, this isn’t over!

“So the setback today is that we were not granted a temporary injunctive relief,” he told Fox News. “It does not mean that our lawsuit does not go forward. It means that the temporary injunctive relief, that part has been taken away. And it’s going to allow the state to go forward with appointing their electors. But in no way is this over.”

See the clip of the interview below: