‘People are dying’: Reporter backs Trump advisor Larry Kudlow into a corner on president’s gross negligence

Tensions ran high at an outdoor press conference Friday when a reporter asked White House advisor Larry Kudlow, “Where is the President?” and he replied, “I don’t understand.”

The reporter said, “2,000 people a day are dying of COVID. Where is the President’s leadership?”

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reported from Washington, D.C. Friday and shared the tweet below. The responses flowed in from there.

Q: “2K people a day are dying of COVID…where is the President’s leadership?” WH ADVISOR: “I don’t understand..” Q: Where is *the President*? We are not hearing from him on *COVID* or about economic relief or about helping people who are unemployed?” pic.twitter.com/qazwMV0okl — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) December 4, 2020

President Trump did not address the surge of new #COVID cases yesterday. He did say Attorney General William Barr isn't working hard enough to find evidence of election fraud.

@PaulaReidCBS has the story. pic.twitter.com/gq3jg7uoat — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 4, 2020

That’s what happens when you put a washed up former CNBC entertainer @larry_kudlow in a position that requires logical thought. — Barry Bulat (@BarryBulat) December 4, 2020

Lost interest after “I’ll tell you this…” because I couldn’t hear anything after my BS detector went crazy. — Ed Garcia (@edgarciamedia) December 4, 2020

“I’ll tell you this..” he says while wearing his mask below his nose, spewing his COVID breath all over the place. — Vanessa Iceland (@IcelandVanessa) December 4, 2020

I don’t know who I hate more, Kudlow or Mnuchin. I think Kudlow today. Yup…probably Kudlow most days. — Melissa Hanrahan (@MelissaHanraha5) December 4, 2020

