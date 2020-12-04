Quantcast
‘People are dying’: Reporter backs Trump advisor Larry Kudlow into a corner on president’s gross negligence

Published

10 mins ago

on

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow (Gage Skidmore)

Tensions ran high at an outdoor press conference Friday when a reporter asked White House advisor Larry Kudlow, “Where is the President?” and he replied, “I don’t understand.”

The reporter said, “2,000 people a day are dying of COVID. Where is the President’s leadership?”

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid reported from Washington, D.C. Friday and shared the tweet below. The responses flowed in from there.

The View’s Ana Navarro drops the hammer on election challenge: ‘One more Trump fraud’

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro called out President Donald Trump's efforts to undermine U.S. democracy as just another "grift."

The president's efforts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden have set Republicans against each other in Georgia, where both Senate seats -- and the GOP majority -- remain up for grabs in a Jan. 5 runoff.

"When your enemy is shooting themselves, don't get in the way," Navarro said. "Look, if I were [Sen. Kelly] Loeffler or [Sen. David] Perdue, frankly, I would draw the curtains, bolt the doors, shut off the lights and ask somebody to wake me up when he's gone."

Trump Pentagon appointee busted for tweets arguing for martial law following election loss

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 4, 2020

By

According to a report from CNN's "KFiles," one of Donald Trump's appointees to the Pentagon has been approvingly retweeting Twitter posts that call the election of former Vice President Joe Biden a "coup," while also helping to promote a petition calling for the president to declare martial law following his election loss.

Scott O'Grady, who was shot down over Bosnia in 1995 which was later the basis for the movie "Behind Enemy Lines," in 2001, recently received a presidential appointment to the Pentagon as the next Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, pending Senate confirmation.

