Pharmacists learn trick that could increase Pfizer vaccine supply by 40 percent: report

Americans were greeted with rare good news about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday.

“Pharmacists have found a way to squeeze extra doses out of vials of Pfizer’s vaccine, potentially expanding the nation’s scarce supply by up to 40 percent,” Politico reported. “The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States’ scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a ‘vaccine cliff’ this spring as demand outpaces supply.”

America has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans with both doses necessary to reach the 95% effectiveness rate. This news could result in tens of millions more Americans.

“Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable,” an agency spokesperson told Politico.