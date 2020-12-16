Quantcast
Connect with us

Pharmacists learn trick that could increase Pfizer vaccine supply by 40 percent: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Doctor holding vaccine. (AFP)

Americans were greeted with rare good news about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday.

“Pharmacists have found a way to squeeze extra doses out of vials of Pfizer’s vaccine, potentially expanding the nation’s scarce supply by up to 40 percent,” Politico reported. “The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, but pharmacists have found they have enough for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Putting those into use could significantly increase the United States’ scarce early supply of the shot, reducing the likelihood of a ‘vaccine cliff’ this spring as demand outpaces supply.”

ADVERTISEMENT

America has ordered 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which is enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans with both doses necessary to reach the 95% effectiveness rate. This news could result in tens of millions more Americans.

“Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable,” an agency spokesperson told Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Kelly Loeffler refuses to acknowledge Biden’s electoral win six times in two minutes

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CNN Washington correspondent Ryan Nobles posted a clip of a news conference from Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), in which she was asked about President-elect Joe Biden's victory six times and went out of her way not to acknowledge Biden's win in her answer to any of them.

For example, when asked if she plans to join the planned objection to the Electoral College results in the House, she said, "January 6 is a long way off; there's a lot to play out between now and then." And when asked if she ever plans to acknowledge Biden as the victor, she said, "Look, there'll be a time for that if that becomes true."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kayleigh McEnany claimed Trump ‘supports life’ — and it didn’t end well

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

At least 16,716,777 Americans have contracted coronavirus, with 303,773 deaths according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Nevertheless, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday argued Donald Trump is a "president that supports life."

The White House posted video of McEnany's claim to Twitter, which quickly backfired.

Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/carson101011/status/1339328657060409352

Trump 2004 - pitching to abort @TiffanyATrump

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s largest corporations outed for using pandemic to layoff employees despite huge profits

Published

53 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

While thousands of small businesses are filing for bankruptcy, and Americans are struggling to pay their rent and mortgage, corporate America is raking in the dough.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that 45 of the 50 largest American companies scored a profit since March, when the COVID-19 crisis sparked lockdowns and quarantines. But the unfortunate number is that despite the corporate success, at least 27 of those 50 largest companies had layoffs, accounting for more than 100,000 Americans out of work.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE