‘Planet Nutzoid’: Trump supporters burned to the ground for latest Arizona election conspiracy shenanigans
Republicans in Arizona are battling each other as supporters of Donald Trump in the legislature and state party tussle with local governments over the president’s election fraud conspiracy theories.
President-elect Joe Biden was the first Democrat to carry Arizona since Bill Clinton won the state with less than 47% of the vote in the 1996 three-way race with Bob Dole and H. Ross Perot.
But President Donald Trump falsely claims he fought the state and has lashed out at Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, urging his supporters to vote him out of office.
Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Trump has also lashed out at former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) for criticizing the president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
…And it’s not normal when a sitting Senator is forced to retire because his Arizona poll numbers were so low that he would have come out dead last in the Republican Primary, and had zero chance of winning the general election. Great job Jeff! https://t.co/5kbOQIpstq
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020
The intramural fight among Republicans is also occurring inside the state, Arizona Republic columnist Laurie Roberts explained on Friday evening.
“The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, living as they do in the real world and not on Planet Nutzoid, on Friday told the Arizona Senate to take a hike and take their subpoenas with them,” Roberts explained. “The Republican-run board, citing constitutional concerns, voted 4-1 to refuse to comply with the Senate’s sweeping demand to turn over all 2.1 million ballots cast in last month’s election along with all Dominion Voting Systems equipment and other information. Instead, the county will sue the Senate Judiciary Committee, challenging the legality of the request which includes not only ballots and elections equipment but information on every county voter, including dates of birth, addresses and party affiliation.”
Roberts noted the the lawsuits were preventing the county from carrying out an audit.
“But Clint Hickman, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday that he had to put the audit on hold because state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward keeps dragging the county into court, crying fraud,” she explained. “The machines and ballots are considered evidence and no lawyer worth his salt is going to allow them to be audited while the lawsuits continue.”
Roberts noted Hickman is a conservative Republican.
Nice to see the Republican-run Maricopa County Board of Supervisors stick with facts and the law when Republican legislators succumb to this mass hysteria that the election was stolen. https://t.co/Frg2ifUw9g via @azcentral
— Laurie Roberts (@LaurieRoberts) December 19, 2020
