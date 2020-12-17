Quantcast
Connect with us

Positive COVID test for federal death row inmate scheduled for execution in January: report

Published

1 min ago

on

A resercher from the Sys2Diag laboratory, of the biotechnology company SkillCell, shows a EasyCov fast-acting saliva-based test display yellow reagent negative at the Covid-19 disease, on April 30, 2020, in Montpellier, southern France. © AFP - Sylvain THOMAS

The coronavirus pandemic has reached federal death row, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

“A federal prisoner scheduled to be executed just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office has tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer said Thursday. The Bureau of Prisons notified attorneys for Dustin John Higgs on Thursday that their client had tested positive for the virus, his attorney Devon Porter said during a court hearing Thursday afternoon,” the AP reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Higgs is scheduled to be executed Jan. 15, just five days before death-penalty opponent Joe Biden’s inauguration. Higgs is the last of those currently scheduled to be executed in a series of federal executions that began in July. The Trump administration will have executed more people in a single year than any other administration in more than 130 years,” the AP reported. “Higgs’ diagnosis marks the first known coronavirus case on federal death row and raises the possibility that his execution could be delayed by a judge if his condition deteriorates. His lawyers have previously raised concerns about the possibility their client would contract the virus and could present complex health issues ahead of the execution.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Positive COVID test for federal death row inmate scheduled for execution in January: report

Published

1 min ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

The coronavirus pandemic has reached federal death row, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

"A federal prisoner scheduled to be executed just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office has tested positive for coronavirus, his lawyer said Thursday. The Bureau of Prisons notified attorneys for Dustin John Higgs on Thursday that their client had tested positive for the virus, his attorney Devon Porter said during a court hearing Thursday afternoon," the AP reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump stole money from US cyber-security to build his wall: Ex-FBI deputy

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has spent the majority of his time in office attacking former President Barack Obama for not spending enough money on ships, planes and other forms of traditional military equipment. The cyberwar from Russia might get at the heart to why Obama was looking at other means of national security.

Speaking to MSNBC on Thursday, Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI deputy director for counterintelligence, explained that cybersecurity under the Trump administration has been operating on a shoestring budget.

Calling it a "massive intelligence failure," Politico's Natasha Bertrand said that critics of the White House are asking how this happened after spending billions to ensure it wouldn't happen.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Biden advisor Cedric Richmond tests positive for COVID-19: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden in November announced that Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) will be a senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

On Thursday, the Biden transition announced that Richmond had tested positive fore coronavirus.

Richmond was a Louisiana legislator prior to being elected to Congress, where he once chaired the Congressional Black Caucus.

The diagnosis was reported by Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs and Politico reporter Alex Thompson.

NEW: Biden adviser Cedric Richmond has tested positive for coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE