President Hassan Rouhani says Iran ‘very happy’ Trump leaving
President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran was “very happy” over the looming departure from office of US counterpart Donald Trump, who led a campaign of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic republic.
President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump at the ballot box in November, has signalled a willingness to return to diplomacy with Iran after four tense years under the outgoing president.
“Some say you are overexcited by the advent of Mr. Biden. No, we are not, but we are very happy to see Trump leave,” he said in televised comments at a cabinet meeting.
“Thank God, these are his final days,” Rouhani added, calling Trump a “tyrant”, “the most unruly, lawless president” and a “terrorist and murderer.”
The electoral college confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday even as the incumbent continues to refuse to accept defeat.
The formal handover of power will take place on January 20 when Biden is sworn in.
Tensions between Tehran and Washington soared during Trump’s presidency as his administration sought to bring Israel and the Gulf Arab states closer together with a hard line against Iran.
In 2018, Trump pulled Washington out of a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed punishing unilateral sanctions.
This January, Trump ordered an air strike near Baghdad airport which killed senior Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and drew retaliatory Iranian strikes targeting US troops in Iraq.
Trump “creates obstacles for us purchasing (Covid-19) vaccines, (that is) how much this person is bereft of all ethical and human principles,” Rouhani said.
Iran is the Middle Eastern country hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic with 52,670 deaths from more than 1.1 million cases, according to official figures.
Vaccines and other humanitarian goods are supposed to be exempt from US sanctions but in practice few if any banks are willing to risk processing Iranian transactions for fear of incurring heavy penalties in the US courts.
Since Biden’s victory, Rouhani’s government has repeatedly signalled its openness to the incoming US administration, although Iran’s supreme leader has cautioned against hopes of an opening with the West.
Rouhani said the outcome of the US election showed the American people’s desire for a “law-abiding” president and called on the Biden administration to live up to the expectation.
“If it wants to be on the correct path, it’s there, and if it wants the wrong one, it’s also there,” he said.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Colbert hilariously mocks Republicans for being ‘forced to face their greatest fear: reality’
A few Republicans finally admitted today that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. It took them a month to fully work through the five stages of grief, finally reaching acceptance this Tuesday.
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert noted that Biden addressed the nation Monday night, calling out Republicans for an unprecedented effort to deny the president voters elected to take office. Biden called it an "extreme position."
"Yeah, it was an extreme position, but the GOP is trying all kinds of freaky, new anti-democratic positions lately," Colbert said. "They're all detailed in The McConnell-sutra. Fully illustrated. Speaking of which, with yesterday's electoral college result, some Republicans have been forced to face their biggest fear: reality. Like Senate Majority Leader and Palpatine-American, Mitch McConnell.Today, McConnell took to the Senate floor and bravely faced a fact."
2020 Election
Mitch McConnell privately tells Senate Republicans to reject last-ditch plot to throw election to Trump: report
On Tuesday, CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is privately telling his fellow Republican senators not to join efforts by House Republicans, spearheaded by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), to contest the result of the presidential election when it heads to Congress for ratification — a process that would require a senator to sign on.
2020 Election
A second coup usually comes after the first is unsuccessful: Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt warns of ‘a dangerous hour’
Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Ann Reid on Tuesday, ex-Republican and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt warned that there is only one of the two main parties left in the United States that supports democracy, and that's the Democrats.
Reid asked Schmidt if this anti-government sentiment is one of the main reasons he left the GOP, and he agreed, saying it's a reason he became a Democrat.
"I'm a single-issue voter. I believe in American democracy," Schmidt explained. "What happened in the month of November premeditatedly, deliberately, faith and belief in American democracy was poisoned by President Trump, culminating with 126 members of the House of Representatives and 18 Republicans attorney generals signing an amicus brief to a garbage lawsuit that is, in essence, a declaration of repudiation of American democracy. Do not look at their signing onto that brief as some type of legal action. It was not. It was a political declaration. And the political declaration was one in where they turn their backs on the tradition of American democracy. We should understand what we're looking at."