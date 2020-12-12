Proud Boys descend upon DC as Trump refuses to concede the 2020 election
President Donald Trump notoriously asked the far-right militant group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during a September debate with Joe Biden.
But that was before he lost the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday, the Proud Boys descended upon DC to back Trump.
“After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.”
Shocking scenes of the Proud Boys were posted on Twitter.
Proud Boys are marching through DC taking down some of the Black Lives Matter banners hanging up #DC #MarchForTrump #ProudBoys #Antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/PFWiBsfnVA
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) December 13, 2020
Y’all, I can’t… #proudboys pic.twitter.com/o9HwoypBMx
— 🌺 (@southwestfl94) December 12, 2020
Fascists marching in Washington, DC tonight https://t.co/2IyZQDLr6Q
— John Bresnahan (@bresreports) December 13, 2020
The mob (some had PB colors, couldn’t make out others) marched the two young men to Thomas Circle & let them go, all while yelling at them. Some other Black guys on bikes rolled up & the pro-Trump mob tried to fight them too, taunting them to “come help your comrades.”
— Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 13, 2020
The violence surrounding the Proud Boys marching in downtown DC tonight took place a block away from Ford’s Theatre. If you needed any additional symbolism. https://t.co/S3r5bNDT6r
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 13, 2020
Watch WUSA-TV coverage:
Bill Barr dismisses Trump’s tweets as ‘the deposed king ranting’: CNN
Attorney General Bill Barr is dismissing President Donald Trump's tweets, according to a new report by CNN.
Barr reportedly said, according to CNN's Jaimie Gangel, "none of this matters— it’s the deposed King ranting. Irrelevant to the course of justice and to Trump’s election loss."
What Attorney General Bill Barr really thinks of @realDonaldTrump tweets according to a source familiar with the dynamic: “it’s the deposed king’s ranting...” my reporting with @Kevinliptakcnn @cnn https://t.co/M2pYN4KpcQ
WATCH: Shocking scenes from pro-Trump rally capture gunshot and scuffles
Police in Olympia, WA declared a riot on Saturday after Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election clashed with pro-democracy activists.
"In videos of a clash in Olympia that were posted on social media, a single gunshot can be heard as black-clad counterprotesters move toward members of the pro-Trump group, including one person waving a large Trump flag. After the gunshot, one of the counterprotesters is seen falling to the ground, and others call for help. In one video, a man with a gun can be seen running from the scene and putting on a red hat," The New York Times reported Saturday. "Chris Loftis, a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol, said that one person was in custody in connection with the episode but that specific details about the shooting were not yet clear, including the condition of the person who was shot."