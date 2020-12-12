Proud Boys descend upon DC as Trump refuses to concede the 2020 election

President Donald Trump notoriously asked the far-right militant group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during a September debate with Joe Biden.

But that was before he lost the 2020 presidential election. On Saturday, the Proud Boys descended upon DC to back Trump.

“After the sun went down, their antics escalated. Proud Boys and pro-Trump demonstrators repeatedly faced off with counterprotesters near Black Lives Matter Plaza, Franklin Square, Harry’s Bar — a hangout popular with Trump supporters — and other spots around downtown,” The Washington Post reported Saturday. “The Proud Boys became increasingly angry as they wove through streets and alleys, only to find police continuously blocking their course with lines of bikes.”

Shocking scenes of the Proud Boys were posted on Twitter.

Fascists marching in Washington, DC tonight https://t.co/2IyZQDLr6Q — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) December 13, 2020

The mob (some had PB colors, couldn’t make out others) marched the two young men to Thomas Circle & let them go, all while yelling at them. Some other Black guys on bikes rolled up & the pro-Trump mob tried to fight them too, taunting them to “come help your comrades.” — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) December 13, 2020

The violence surrounding the Proud Boys marching in downtown DC tonight took place a block away from Ford’s Theatre. If you needed any additional symbolism. https://t.co/S3r5bNDT6r — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) December 13, 2020

Watch WUSA-TV coverage: