‘Puppet of the propaganda machine’: Biden press secretary hits GOP for repeating Russia ‘misinformation’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Jen Psaki speaking at the State Department (screengrab).

On Tuesday, Trump campaign deputy communications director Matt Wolking shared a picture of Jen Psaki, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House press secretary, wearing a pink hammer an sickle hat during a meeting with Russian officials.

In reality, the hat was just a gag gift exchanged among officials during an official diplomatic event, according to USA TODAY.

Undaunted, Psaki hit back at the GOP, accusing them of spreading Russian propaganda by promoting the image out of context.

DHS plans widespread crackdown in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine fraud schemes

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that Homeland Security investigators are planning a widespread crackdown on criminals intending to exploit people's desperation for doses of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccines.

"Pfizer and Moderna, the two drug companies that applied for emergency vaccine approval this week, have said they will produce enough doses for about 20 million people this month. Health-care employees, law enforcement personnel and other front-line workers are expected to be first in line," reported Nick Miroff. "Production will ramp up after that, but it will probably take several months for companies to make enough doses for the nation’s entire population of 330 million. Fraudsters looking to exploit that unmet demand are a concern for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that announced a new operation this week to stop them."

Legal experts shocked by ‘pardon bribery scheme’ under DOJ investigation: ‘That’s a lot of warrants’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 1, 2020

By

Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday after newly unsealed court documents showed that the Department of Justice is investigating a "pardon bribery scheme" involving money directed to the White House.

"The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court," CNN reported. "The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who've been loyal to him."

