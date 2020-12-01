‘Puppet of the propaganda machine’: Biden press secretary hits GOP for repeating Russia ‘misinformation’

On Tuesday, Trump campaign deputy communications director Matt Wolking shared a picture of Jen Psaki, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming White House press secretary, wearing a pink hammer an sickle hat during a meeting with Russian officials.

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia's Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In reality, the hat was just a gag gift exchanged among officials during an official diplomatic event, according to USA TODAY.

Undaunted, Psaki hit back at the GOP, accusing them of spreading Russian propaganda by promoting the image out of context.

For anyone who hasn't been the target of Russian propaganda (cc: @McFaul @HillaryClinton) the purpose is to discredit powerful messengers and to spread misinformation to confuse the public. Anyone who repeats it is (unwitting or not) simply a puppet of the propaganda machine. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) December 1, 2020