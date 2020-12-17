Quantcast
Rahm Emanuel ‘frozen out’ of Biden administration for being ‘too toxic for the Cabinet’: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced that young undocumented people will still be able to go to school and qualify for free community college education (AFP Photo/Chip Somodevilla)

On Thursday, Politico reported that former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel has been “frozen out” of consideration for a position in the Biden administration.

“Earlier this week, Joe Biden personally called Barack Obama’s former chief of staff to deliver the bad news, according to a person familiar with the call,” said the report. “Emanuel, one of the most powerful Democrats in the country for nearly two decades, was now considered too toxic for the Cabinet.”

Emanuel has drawn anger from progressives over his management of civil rights issues in Chicago, and particularly his handling of the Laquan McDonald police shooting.


GOP destroyed by ‘The Daily Show’ for moving the goalposts for Trump’s election fraud delusions

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Daily Show put together a damning montage of Republican lawmakers and officials saying that they would accept the election after various steps take place to certify it — only for a number of them to still be holding out.

The clip contained Republicans promising that they would accept the results after the votes were counted; after recounts in swing states had finished; after those states certified the results; after the Supreme Court had weighed in on challenges; and after the Electoral College met to cast the formal votes. All of these things have now taken place.

2020 Election

Trump could deploy ‘military capabilities’ to states he lost — and rerun the election: Mike Flynn

Published

27 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn argued on the president could use the United States military to overturn the November election Trump lost.

Flynn argued on NewsMax Trump "could order, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities and he could place them in those states and basically re-run an election in each of those states."

"It's not unprecedented," Flynn falsely claimed.

Here's Michael Flynn on Newsmax saying that Trump could order "military capabilities" to swing states and "rerun an election in each of those states."

