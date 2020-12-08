‘Ramifications of reckless behavior’: CNN’s John King slams Jenna Ellis on news she tested positive for coronavirus

Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is the latest in the president’s orbit – one of literally more than 50 – to test positive for coronavirus. As the news broke, CNN’s John King chastised the attorney, who has been seen repeatedly without a mask.

Ellis informed the White House, Axios notes, “stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On CNN, anchor John King reported the news, commenting her contracting the virus was simply, “ramifications of reckless behavior.”

Ellis’s co-attorney Rudy Giuliani was admitted to a D.C. hospital Sunday after he too tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“People brought their families,” a senior White House official who attended the party told Axios, after learning of Ellis’ positive diagnosis, as if attending was a good idea sans Ellis’ attendance, which it was not.

White House staffers were angered with Ellis even before learning she has COVID-19.

“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” a senior administration official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellis posted a photo on IG at the WH Christmas party on Friday maskless https://t.co/EwBoBGMWfK pic.twitter.com/vY9XtksLop — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 8, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.