‘Ramifications of reckless behavior’: CNN’s John King slams Jenna Ellis on news she tested positive for coronavirus
Trump campaign and personal attorney Jenna Ellis is the latest in the president’s orbit – one of literally more than 50 – to test positive for coronavirus. As the news broke, CNN’s John King chastised the attorney, who has been seen repeatedly without a mask.
Ellis informed the White House, Axios notes, “stirring West Wing fears after she attended a senior staff Christmas party on Friday.”
On CNN, anchor John King reported the news, commenting her contracting the virus was simply, “ramifications of reckless behavior.”
Ellis’s co-attorney Rudy Giuliani was admitted to a D.C. hospital Sunday after he too tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
“People brought their families,” a senior White House official who attended the party told Axios, after learning of Ellis’ positive diagnosis, as if attending was a good idea sans Ellis’ attendance, which it was not.
White House staffers were angered with Ellis even before learning she has COVID-19.
“She had the nerve to show up at the senior staff Christmas party knowing everyone was furious with her for constantly stirring Trump up with nonsense,” a senior administration official said.
Ellis posted a photo on IG at the WH Christmas party on Friday maskless https://t.co/EwBoBGMWfK pic.twitter.com/vY9XtksLop
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) December 8, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
