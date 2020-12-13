Quantcast
‘Reminiscent of cross burnings’: Proud Boys condemned for torching Black Lives Matter signs at violent MAGA rally

Members of the Proud Boys burn Black Lives Matter sign at a rally in Washington, D.C. (Twitter)

The pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church in Washington, D.C. responded over the weekend after racist violence broke out at her place of worship.

Video shared on social media on Saturday showed a group of mostly white men known as the Proud Boys burning Black Lives Matter signs. The name of Asbury United Methodist Church could be seen on one of the signs.

The group was participating in a rally to oppose President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

In a statement on Sunday, Rev. Ianther M. Mills said that the incident was evidence of “an apparent rise in white supremacy.”

“Last night demonstrators who were part of the MAGA gatherings tore down our Black Lives Matter sign and literally burned it in the street,” Mills wrote. “It pained me to see our name, Asbury, in flames.”

“For me, it was reminiscent of cross burnings,” she added. “We have been so confident that no one would ever vandalize the church, but it has happened.”

Mills said that she was “especially alarmed” that the violence had not been condemned by the White House.

Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law called on the Department of Justice to prosecute members of the Proud Boys under the Church Arson Prevention Act.

