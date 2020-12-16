Quantcast
Report says hacker broke into Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password: ‘maga2020!’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump during a White House press briefing. (Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com)

According to a report from The Guardian, Dutch prosecutors have confirmed that President Trump’s Twitter account was hacked in October — “despite denials from Washington and the company, but said the ‘ethical hacker’ would not face charges.”

According to The Guardian, the hacker, Victor Gevers, simply guessed Trump’s password to get into his account. Gevers says he guessed the was “maga2020!”

Dutch prosecutors based their findings on an investigation by the police specialist cyber unit, called Team High-tech Crime.

Read the full report over at The Guardian.


