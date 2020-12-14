Republican declares ‘cosmic convergence’ of Trump losing on same day as vaccine rollout a ‘turning point’
For the last 10 months, the attention of Americans has focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 presidential elections, both of which entered new chapters on Monday.
“When future historians close the books on the misery of 2020, a grueling year of disease, death, racial strife, street violence, economic collapse and political discord the likes of which have not been seen in the United States in generations, they may look back on Monday, Dec. 14, as a pivotal juncture,” New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker reported.
“It was on that day that Americans began rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine produced in record time to defeat a virus even as the death toll crossed 300,000. And it was on that day that members of the Electoral College gathered in each of the 50 states to ratify the end of the most polarized election in more than a century,” he noted. “None of that erases the enormous damage of the past 12 months, nor does it mean there will not be pain and protest to come. Many Americans will get sick and die in the months before the vaccine is universally available. Many Americans will remain aggrieved by the result of an election they wish had gone the other way. It is still an era of hardship and division. But after so much uncertainty, after so much doubt, the way forward appears clearer at least in two major respects.”
Baker interviewed longtime Republican election lawyer Benjamin L. Ginsberg, who has been critical of Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.
“It is a cosmic convergence,” said Ginsberg. “And what’s good about both of the events occurring on the same day is it really can provide a turning point for a nation that really wants a turning point.”
Yuval Levin of the conservative American Enterprise Institute also saw the day as momentous.
“This day feels like a turning point because in both cases we have reality breaking through — a legally mandated deadline to end the election cycle being met in an orderly way and a carefully reviewed and tested vaccine being brought into general use,” Levin explained.
"When future historians close the books on the misery of 2020," @peterbakerNYT writes. "They may look back on Monday, Dec. 14, as a pivotal juncture." https://t.co/UwIREAtn2Q
— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) December 15, 2020
Russian hacking of Trump admin ‘one of the most consequential cyberattacks’ in history: report
Officials do not yet know the scope suspected Russian hacking of multiple federal departments, according to a new report by Politico.
"This is probably going to be one of the most consequential cyberattacks in U.S. history,” one U.S. official told Politico's Eric Geller. “That's the view from inside government — that we're dealing with something of a scale that I don't think we've had to deal with before."
The response is being directed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, even though Trump fired director Chris Krebs for failing to go along with his conspiracy theories about election fraud.
WATCH: Lindsey Graham directly begs Trump on Fox News to back his legislation
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but on Monday was caught out-of-the-loop on the resignation of Attorney General Bill Bill.
Graham, who is a major Trump supporter, on Monday evening took to lobbying the president through Fox News instead of calling him on the phone.
The South Carolina Republican urged Trump to back his legislation to remove protections for technology companies. Trump had attempted to insert the legislation as an amendment to the Pentagon spending bill, vowing he would veto it otherwise. But the amendment was not added and the legislation passed the Senate with a veto-proof majority.