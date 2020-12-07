Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer
Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.
Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained “circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they’ll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?”
Sykes described it as “the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded.”
“The Republicans bought the ticket, they’re going to have to take the ride right now,” Sykes continued. “And there was a moment at which the Republicans could have bailed on Donald Trump when he — when it was a month ago that Joe Biden was declared the victor. And they said, ‘Well let’s give them some time. Let’s give Donald Trump some time to think this through.’ They gave him space to become more deranged, to feed this fever out there. And now they are stuck with this. This is going to be the loyalty test, the litmus test going forward. If you want to be a viable Republican candidate for president in the future, you have to believe Donald Trump’s lies. You have to believe that this election was stolen, that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. So, this poison has been deeply injected into the party, but as you pointed out, this is what they signed up for.”
See the full discussion below:
2020 Election
‘DeSantis is out of control’: Florida governor ripped for ‘Gestapo tactics’ after raid on whistleblower’s home
"Gestapo" trended nationwide on Twitter on Monday after Florida state police raided the home of a COVID-19 whistleblower.
Former Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones posted video of the raid on Twitter, with harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
1/There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
2020 Election
Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer
Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained "circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they'll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?"
Sykes described it as "the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded."
2020 Election
Republican claim Biden’s win was ‘statistically impossible’ torn to shreds in brutal fact-check
Arguments made in support of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election continue to be dogged by major flaws in reasoning.
"Since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, there's been a lot of analysis aimed at somehow proving that his election was the result of fraud or illegal voting. None of that analysis has actually offered credible proof of fraud, as dozens of judges in various courts and any number of independent observers have determined. But the goal is often less to prove the case than to suggest the case, to continue to present the well-settled issue as unsettled and thereby to present President Trump as having not-yet-lost his reelection bid instead of having clearly lost it a month ago," Philip Bump of The Washington Post wrote Monday.