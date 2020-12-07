Republican infighting has become ‘the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded’: Conservative writer

Conservative Charlie Sykes has been speaking out against the Republican Party since President Donald Trump took over the GOP. It has now become clear to him that the party is headed toward a cesspool of delusion.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday, the host explained “circular firing squads do serve a purpose, I guess if you are talking about the rot in the Republican Party. But what does that look like? Do you think this is really the next phase of the MAGA devolution that they’ll be at war with Republicans who dare to tell the truth and do their job?”

Sykes described it as “the deranged vs. the demented vs. the deluded.”

“The Republicans bought the ticket, they’re going to have to take the ride right now,” Sykes continued. “And there was a moment at which the Republicans could have bailed on Donald Trump when he — when it was a month ago that Joe Biden was declared the victor. And they said, ‘Well let’s give them some time. Let’s give Donald Trump some time to think this through.’ They gave him space to become more deranged, to feed this fever out there. And now they are stuck with this. This is going to be the loyalty test, the litmus test going forward. If you want to be a viable Republican candidate for president in the future, you have to believe Donald Trump’s lies. You have to believe that this election was stolen, that Joe Biden is an illegitimate president. So, this poison has been deeply injected into the party, but as you pointed out, this is what they signed up for.”

See the full discussion below: