Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican notorious for Russia ties dead with ‘severe head trauma’: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Ambulance at night (Shutterstock)

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Paul Behrends, a notorious former staffer for ex-Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), died after being found near his home with “severe head trauma.”

“Rohrabacher’s former congressional spokesman Ken Grubbs told The Daily Beast that Behrends died at the hospital. ‘I did actually call Dana and he confirmed it,’ he said. ‘What I’ve heard is that he slipped… hit his head, and died in surgery,'” reported Nico Hines. “Grubbs said there was no reason to think anything suspicious had happened to Behrends or that there was any link to his associations with Russia. ‘No, no, not at all,’ he said.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Behrends, much like his former boss, was notorious for ties to Russia, which led to him being removed from his position as staff director for the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee. He had ties to Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower.

“Behrends made headlines for the first time in July 2017, after Veselnitskaya’s explosive June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr., and then Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was exposed. The meeting subsequently shone a light on Behrends’ own Russian entanglements,” said the report. “Behrends had traveled to Moscow with Rohrabacher in April 2016, a few months before that meeting. In Russia, they were given a document from the Prosecutor General’s Office marked ‘confidential,’ which included details of the Kremlin’s battle against U.S. sanctions and a pro-Kremlin propaganda movie.”

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Life will only get worse for Mike Pence as Trump unravels on the way out

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Poor Mike Pence. He’s having a real lousy month, and the next 37 days are about to become even less happy and gay.

It’s bad enough having to deal with the movers. They’re having a little trouble understanding this entire “we’re still not sure we’re leaving, but we thought we’d line you up just in case” thing. And licking the presidential boots while the Mad King kicks them in a fit of rage can be a little risky to those pearly whites.

But now Pence faces the living hell of having to humor Donald Trump with the full knowledge that on January 21 he will be permanently kicked to the curb by the infidel boss who, it will turn out, was never all that into him for these four long years. Pence can sputter “under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership under the President’s leadership” all he wants in his role as that creepy silver robot. Once these two are ushered out the door, Pence will just be another politician not named Trump.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Kayliegh McEnany whines it was ‘divisive’ for Biden to note Trump’s ‘unprecedented assault on democracy’

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday complained about President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech after his Electoral College win.

McEnany was annoyed that Biden mentioned the Republicans' "unprecedented assault on democracy" after the GOP spent over a month attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

In her argument, McEnany lied about the Russian investigation being "fake" and impeachment being "baseless" -- while lying about election "rigging."

Joe Biden should not ever utter the words “unprecedented assault on democracy.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP senator urges Trump to ‘put the country first’ and accept defeat: ‘The presidential election is over’

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 14, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE