Republican senator loudly tells Trump on speakerphone he’s going to lose his two major issues in military bill

Published

1 min ago

on

Oklahoma Sen. James Inhofe (R) -screenshot

The military spending bill is coming up for a vote in the “Lame Duck Session” but the two major things President Donald Trump wanted aren’t happening now.

Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe was walking through the halls of the U.S. Capitol with the president on speakerphone again, this time telling him the bad news about the bill. Inhofe was caught by reporters in a Capitol Hill restaurant several months ago loudly talking to Trump on a speakerphone. In that call, he promised Trump that there would not be name changes to Confederate bases.

“The conversation,” in July, “overheard and recorded by someone in the room, ranged from a discussion about Anthony Tata, the retired Army brigadier general whose nomination for a top Pentagon policy position has become complicated, to Mr. Trump’s desire to preserve the name of Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general, on a military base,” said a New York Times report.

But according to Axios, Inhofe told Trump: “This is the only chance to get our bill passed.”

The bill will not repeal the liability protections for tech companies, nor will it block the renaming of military bases that are named after confederate generals who lost the Civil War.

Read the full report at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump witness at Rudy’s Michigan hearing demands photo ID because ‘all Chinese look alike’

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's fake election fraud hearing in Michigan brought together a motley crew of witnesses including one woman who went off on a rant about photo ID.

Michigan requests a photo ID but doesn't mandate it to vote. But that isn't enough for one woman who said it's necessary to tell Chinese people apart.

"I think all Chinese look alike, so how would you tell?" she asked.

If the woman at the hearing has a hard time telling the difference between Chinese people, she may also have trouble looking at a photo of a person and telling if they're the same person on the ID. Voter rolls also don't have photos of the voter included in them.

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani tries to shut up his own witness as voter fraud hearing goes off the rails

Published

37 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

At an election fraud hearing in Michigan on Wednesday, Rudy Giuliani brought forth a witness — but her testimony was so incoherent and embarrassing that near the end, even Giuliani himself appeared to be trying to get her to stop talking.

"That poll book is off by 100,000!" claimed the woman. "Why don't you look at the registered voters on there? ... what was the turnout rate, 120 percent?"

As she continued to talk, Giuliani reached his arm towards her, as if half trying to get her to stop and look around at him.

Watch below:

a drunk woman is trump team’s star witness in michigan pic.twitter.com/qGxEI3hp2G

2020 Election

Trump’s new Wisconsin election lawsuit targets state official who has nothing to do with elections

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's latest lawsuit to try to overturn the election result in Wisconsin names Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette.

There's just one problem: although in most states, the secretary of state is the top election official, in Wisconsin the secretary of state has nothing to do with elections. It's actually a completely separate office that mainly deals with the keeping of public records.

He really did sue Wisconsin’s Secretary of State who had nothing to do with election administration. Also the City of Milwaukee Clerk who also had nothing to do with election administration. And my boss’s name is spelled wrong. pic.twitter.com/uUX6HilkgZ

