Republicans are giving Trump ‘two more weeks’ to see the ‘writing on the wall’ before intervening: CNN’s Raju
Top Republican officials are remaining silent as President Donald Trump continues peddling false conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but a new report from CNN’s Manu Raju suggests their patience does have its limits.
During an interview with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Raju said that Republicans know they’re going to have to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election at some point, although they’re trying to string it out for as long as they can to avoid angering the president.
“Republican senators tell me they believe this will all sort itself out on December 14th,” he explained. “I have it at two more weeks, hoping it gets resolved by the time that the state electors are chosen, and at that time they hope the president sees the writing on the wall and they do not have to get involved.”
December 14th is when the electoral college will officially vote Biden in as the next president, which is all but inevitable at this point given that key states including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia have all certified Biden’s victory.
Watch the video below.
