Quantcast
Connect with us

Republicans claim ‘cabal and oligarchy’ by Georgia GOP: They conspired with Democrats to ‘subvert’ the election

Published

1 min ago

on

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (screengrab)

Local elected officials in the Republican Party continue to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In a new filing, Idaho’s Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined with 7 state legislators from Alaska, 13 legislators from Arizona and 18 from Arizona to urge the Supreme Court to side with Texas AG Ken Paxton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP elected an elaborate plot by Democrats to steal the election from Donald Trump. But the scheme they allege would require people believing GOP elected officials conspired with Democrats.

Georgia’s governor is Republican Brian Kemp, Republican Geoff Duncan is the Lt. Governor, Republican Chris Carr is the Attorney General and Republican Brad Raffensperger is Secretary of State.

Despite the fact Georgia is one of the states in question and run by Republicans, the GOP legislators allege that “an elite group of sitting Democrat (sic) officers in each of the Defendant States coordinated with the Democrat (sic) party to illegally and unconstitutionally change the rules established by the legislatures in the Defendant States, thereby depriving the people of their states a free and fair election — the very basis of a republican form of government.”

They went on to claim “credible allegations of cabal and oligarchy in the four Defendant states, which threaten the operation and integrity of the nationwide Republican Form of Government.”

“Where an oligarchy has taken power in certain states, to vitate both legal voting and majority rule, this oligarchy has placed itself above all others, and the ‘cheating’ states reign like the House of Lords used to in Mediaeval and Early Modern England,” the Republicans argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every statewide official in Georgia is a Republican.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Republicans claim ‘cabal and oligarchy’ by Georgia GOP: They conspired with Democrats to ‘subvert’ the election

Published

1 min ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Local elected officials in the Republican Party continue to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

In a new filing, Idaho's Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined with 7 state legislators from Alaska, 13 legislators from Arizona and 18 from Arizona to urge the Supreme Court to side with Texas AG Ken Paxton.

The GOP elected an elaborate plot by Democrats to steal the election from Donald Trump. But the scheme they allege would require people believing GOP elected officials conspired with Democrats.

Georgia's governor is Republican Brian Kemp, Republican Geoff Duncan is the Lt. Governor, Republican Chris Carr is the Attorney General and Republican Brad Raffensperger is Secretary of State.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

George Conway breaks it to Donald Trump that he’s going to fail at the Supreme Court

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Republican lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway penned an op-ed for the Washington Post Thursday about President Donald Trump's latest attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and steal it for himself.

Conway explained that Trump is the one who is clamoring for a victory, despite claims "our country needs" one.

"That’s because Trump and his allies have lost just about every lawsuit they’ve brought to try to keep him in office," wrote Conway, citing an election lawyer's count of 55 losses. In fact, the only lawsuit that Trump has been able to win was that Pennsylvania would let his ballot observers stand a little closer to the tables where votes were being tallied. "Adding insult to injury, the Trumpistas’ solitary victory was a piddling, technical one that affected just a tiny number of ballots, nowhere near enough to change the result. Sad!"

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Democrats are ignoring the ‘limousine liberal’ smear as national leaders barnstorm Georgia

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 10, 2020

By

Democrats are embracing a new strategy as they seek to win two U.S. Senate elections in Georgia that will determine control of the United States Senate.

"President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to visit Georgia next week to campaign for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock is a sharp reminder of a seismic shift in the state’s Democratic politics. Not long ago, state Democrats ran screaming from national figures. Now, they’re embracing them," Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE