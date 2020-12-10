Republicans claim ‘cabal and oligarchy’ by Georgia GOP: They conspired with Democrats to ‘subvert’ the election
Local elected officials in the Republican Party continue to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
In a new filing, Idaho’s Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined with 7 state legislators from Alaska, 13 legislators from Arizona and 18 from Arizona to urge the Supreme Court to side with Texas AG Ken Paxton.
The GOP elected an elaborate plot by Democrats to steal the election from Donald Trump. But the scheme they allege would require people believing GOP elected officials conspired with Democrats.
Georgia’s governor is Republican Brian Kemp, Republican Geoff Duncan is the Lt. Governor, Republican Chris Carr is the Attorney General and Republican Brad Raffensperger is Secretary of State.
Despite the fact Georgia is one of the states in question and run by Republicans, the GOP legislators allege that “an elite group of sitting Democrat (sic) officers in each of the Defendant States coordinated with the Democrat (sic) party to illegally and unconstitutionally change the rules established by the legislatures in the Defendant States, thereby depriving the people of their states a free and fair election — the very basis of a republican form of government.”
They went on to claim “credible allegations of cabal and oligarchy in the four Defendant states, which threaten the operation and integrity of the nationwide Republican Form of Government.”
“Where an oligarchy has taken power in certain states, to vitate both legal voting and majority rule, this oligarchy has placed itself above all others, and the ‘cheating’ states reign like the House of Lords used to in Mediaeval and Early Modern England,” the Republicans argued.
Every statewide official in Georgia is a Republican.
Various state officials in Alaska, Arizona and Idaho weigh in. They say "an elite group of sitting Democrats … coordinated with the Democrat Party to illegally and unconstitutionally" usurp state voting laws, this denying their states a republican form of government. pic.twitter.com/4do9GaS6k8
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020
I mean …https://t.co/Pj84kgUwsR pic.twitter.com/LYUC4hmJOi
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 10, 2020
