Republicans’ election denialism will lead to violence — based on cult behavior: Ex-FBI deputy
In a Thursday discussion about President Donald Trump’s election loss, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, explained that he expects violence from the right-wing to get worse.
Figliuzzi began by lamenting that he’s always the guy who comes on television to hand Americans the bad news that the sky is falling, but that his entire professional career is based on detecting when the sky is falling.
“I have no other training than to compare this and what we’re seeing here to a radicalization process that leads to a flashpoint that leads to violence,” he told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. “And the fact that people in suits and ties and expensive shoes who live in nice homes and have advanced degrees, some of them law degrees, and have fancy titles — they’re elected officials — are all buying into this actually makes this mainstream madness.”
He explained that until recently most Americans have operated under the understanding that Trump’s attempts to overthrow the election is just more of his “craziness” and “part of some lunatic fringe.” Most Americans assume they don’t have to worry about it because it’s an obvious minority of people who are just “strange.”
“But I think what we’ve gotten over the last two weeks or so, and even in the last two days, is proof positive that this is no longer lunatic fringe stuff,” Figliuzzi said. “This is now part of our mainstream. And what does that do from a security perspective? It legitimatized it. And so the numbers will climb in those that tell you, ‘This something is wrong with this election process. I can’t tell you what it was, but I think it’s true.’ And what that means is, when you see this radicalization process, when you see it mainstreamed, when you see a flashpoint coming — meaning the outcome they wanted isn’t going to happen. And eventually, a Supreme Court will say, ‘no, you got nothing,’ and it is the court of the last resort. What cults do in those circumstances, what organization that seek violence do is they do something called ‘forcing the end.’ They make happen what they wanted to happen when they see it is not really going to happen without them. And that is when the violence occurred and that is what I’m most concerned about.”
With Senate—and nation’s future—at stake, corporations pouring money into Georgia for GOP
With a pair of January 5 runoff races in Georgia set to determine which party controls the U.S. Senate—and thus how hard it will be for President-elect Joe Biden to turn his campaign promises into congressional action—reporting on Thursday revealed that corporations are dumping donations into the GOP's effort to hold onto the crucial seats.
Early voting for the races is slated to start December 14. Voters in the Peach State will choose between incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue and their respective Democratic challengers, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Biden, who narrowly won the state, plans to travel to Atlanta next week to campaign for them.
‘A clear power grab’: Georgia GOP ripped for new scheme to stop voters from picking Secretary of State
Republicans continue to wage war on Brad Raffensperger, the GOP Secretary of State of Georgia who has refused to go along with Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election -- which Trump lost.
The latest move is to strip voters of the right to choose the Secretary of State in Georgia.
"Georgia House Speaker David Ralston says he will ask for legislation for a constitutional amendment for the Secretary of State to be selected by the General Assembly, instead of being elected. Voters would have to approve it," Rahul Bali reported Thursday.
Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs blasted the proposal.
Republicans claim ‘cabal and oligarchy’ by Georgia GOP: They conspired with Democrats to ‘subvert’ the election
Local elected officials in the Republican Party continue to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
In a new filing, Idaho's Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin joined with 7 state legislators from Alaska, 13 legislators from Arizona and 18 from Arizona to urge the Supreme Court to side with Texas AG Ken Paxton.
The GOP elected an elaborate plot by Democrats to steal the election from Donald Trump. But the scheme they allege would require people believing GOP elected officials conspired with Democrats.
Georgia's governor is Republican Brian Kemp, Republican Geoff Duncan is the Lt. Governor, Republican Chris Carr is the Attorney General and Republican Brad Raffensperger is Secretary of State.