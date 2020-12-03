Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report
Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump’s false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.
The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.
“Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting,” the Times explained.
According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump’s concern about absentee voting and “has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election.”
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has also opened investigations into get-out-the-vote organizations like the New Georgia Project, which was founded by former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
The Times noted:
To the left, this smacks of voter suppression — a charge Ms. Abrams often brought against Mr. Kemp when he was secretary of state and presided over his own gubernatorial contest with Ms. Abrams in 2018.
This week, Nse Ufot, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, said that Mr. Raffensperger was “resorting to desperate attempts to smear law-abiding organizations and scare eligible Georgians from registering to vote in critical upcoming elections.” Mr. Raffensperger’s office said on Wednesday that Ms. Ufot’s group had sent an absentee ballot registration form to his dead son.
The concerns about voter suppression come ahead of a Georgia runoff election on Jan. 5 that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.
2020 Election
Republicans in Georgia ‘laying the groundwork for new limits on voting’: report
Republican officials in Georgia are reportedly using President Donald Trump's false allegations of election fraud to enact new voter suppression techniques.
The New York Times pointed out the strategy in a report on Wednesday.
"Aside from trying to assuage Mr. Trump, Republicans in Georgia also appear to be laying the groundwork for new limits on voting, and particularly on absentee voting," the Times explained.
According to the report, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has echoed Trump's concern about absentee voting and "has called for a sample audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes from the recent election."
2020 Election
Newt Gingrich freaks out at ‘destructive’ pro-Trump lawyers who told GOP voters to boycott Senate runoffs
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Thursday angrily denounced Trump-loving attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood for telling Georgia conservatives to boycott the upcoming Senate runoff elections.
Both Powell and Wood on Wednesday told attendees at a pro-Trump rally that Trump voters should not bother to turn out for the upcoming election unless the Georgia Republican Party overturned the purportedly "rigged" election and awarded the states electoral college votes to the president.
2020 Election
GOP Georgia election official: ‘I’m speechless’ after watching Trump’s ‘Looney Tunes’ voter fraud rant
A Republican Georgia election official expressed shock at President Donald Trump and his allies' continued attacks on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.
Georgia Election Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Thursday that he was astonished to see pro-Trump attorneys Sidney Powell and Lin Wood openly discouraging Georgia Republicans from voting in the upcoming Senate runoff elections.