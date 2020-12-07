Republicans scorched for ‘attack on Black voters in Georgia’

On CNN Monday, Democratic Georgia Senate challenger Jon Ossoff tore into President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. David Perdue for their efforts to deny the franchise to Black voters in the state.

“What President Trump is trying to do to pressure election officials in Georgia, to throw out legitimate ballots is an attack on Black voters in Georgia,” said Ossoff. “It is an attack on Black voters in Georgia. It was the power of Black turnout rejecting this president’s racism and fearmongering and hateful politics. Black voters in Georgia standing up because the Black community here has been rocked by the pandemic and Black businesses in Georgia have been hit so hard, and they have not gotten any help from six months in Washington.”

“Here is what’s happening,” said Ossoff. “They expected that the apparatus of voter suppression that they constructed in Georgia, since the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision that eviscerated voting rights — they expected this architecture of voter suppression would allow them to keep the lid on the pot and suppress Black voters enough that they can hold on here. They feel entitled to victory in Georgia. The will of the people boiled over. That’s what forced Perdue and Loeffler in the runoff and that’s why Biden carried the state.”

“If Perdue had been in Congress in 1964, he would have been filibustering the Civil Rights Act,” added Ossoff. “They want to undermine the rights of the people in our democracy. We have to stand up in Georgia like we have never done before to claim the seat to the people. It does not belong to David Perdue. It belongs to us.”

