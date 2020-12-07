Republicans scorched for ‘attack on Black voters in Georgia’
On CNN Monday, Democratic Georgia Senate challenger Jon Ossoff tore into President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. David Perdue for their efforts to deny the franchise to Black voters in the state.
“What President Trump is trying to do to pressure election officials in Georgia, to throw out legitimate ballots is an attack on Black voters in Georgia,” said Ossoff. “It is an attack on Black voters in Georgia. It was the power of Black turnout rejecting this president’s racism and fearmongering and hateful politics. Black voters in Georgia standing up because the Black community here has been rocked by the pandemic and Black businesses in Georgia have been hit so hard, and they have not gotten any help from six months in Washington.”
“Here is what’s happening,” said Ossoff. “They expected that the apparatus of voter suppression that they constructed in Georgia, since the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision that eviscerated voting rights — they expected this architecture of voter suppression would allow them to keep the lid on the pot and suppress Black voters enough that they can hold on here. They feel entitled to victory in Georgia. The will of the people boiled over. That’s what forced Perdue and Loeffler in the runoff and that’s why Biden carried the state.”
“If Perdue had been in Congress in 1964, he would have been filibustering the Civil Rights Act,” added Ossoff. “They want to undermine the rights of the people in our democracy. We have to stand up in Georgia like we have never done before to claim the seat to the people. It does not belong to David Perdue. It belongs to us.”
CNN’s David Gregory blasts Giuliani’s ‘reckless’ behavior: it bookends Trump’s ‘bitter end days’ in office
On CNN Monday, David Gregory tore into attorney Rudy Giuliani's "reckless" behavior leading to his COVID-19 infection — and what it signifies for outgoing President Donald Trump.
One of Giuliani's most recent public events before testing positive was a hearing with Michigan lawmakers, during which he did not wear a mask.
"It's just, I'm sorry, Giuliani's behavior was just reckless and he got sick," said Gregory. "It's not a surprise that he got sick. I hope he gets better, too. I don't wish anybody ill. But come on. Putting aside what he was in pursuit of, which is ridiculous, the public example he was setting and the president's setting, we've already gone down that road and established how reckless all of that is."
CNN panel struggles to spin something positive out of Kelly Loeffler’s ‘robotic’ debate performance
If there's one thing the CNN panelist agreed on Sunday after the Georgia Senate debate, it was that Sen. Kelly Loeffler lost.
From Atlanta, Georgia, CNN correspondent Ryan Nobles explained that the "most glaring" example of a debate dodge was Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) refusing to answer whether she agreed that the election was rigged.
"Anybody that watched this will be left with is the fact that when she was asked directly, at least five, six, maybe seven times, whether or not she agrees that President Donald Trump lost the presidential election, Kelly Loeffler just refused to answer that question," said Nobles. "She would then move on to the stock answer that she had related to dancing around this issue of election discrepancies and fraud and that it needs to be looked into, and the president has every right to look into it. She was asked by almost every person involved in moderating this debate directly, did president trump win or lose, and she just did not answer the question. I think that more than anything reflects this tightrope the republican candidates are walking here in Georgia. They don't necessarily -- it's not necessarily good for them to engage fully in the conspiracy theories and the baseless claims that President Trump is making about this election. but at the same time, they cannot alienate Trump voters. We saw Kelly Loeffler at least attempt to dance on that tightrope tonight."