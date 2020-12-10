Republicans will ‘blow themselves up’ for Trump — and there’s no way to stop it: James Carville

Longtime Democratic Party strategist James Carville suggested that Republicans were doing the political equivalent of committing suicide by hand grenade during a Thursday night interview by MSNBC’s Brian Williams.

“James, what worries you right now?” Williams asked.

“Everything,” Carville replied. “I can’t think of a single thing that doesn’t worry me. And I’m gratified President-elect Joe Biden is going to be president, but the reaction to this pandemic, the reaction to this election — everything that happens is just staggering.”

As is usual, he had harsh words for Republicans.

“I think it may be the explanation is they’ve all gone nuts, because there’s no other logical explanation that someone can come to. I mean, there just isn’t,” he said.

“And I guess, if a political party wants to, you know, do itself in, you can’t stop them,” Carville explained.

“They just seemed intent on, you know, pulling the pin on the grenade and holding it their hand hand and watching it blow themselves up,” he continued. “There’s a lot of troubling things going on in the country, with the Republican Party being at the top of the list.”

