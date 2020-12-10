Republicans will ‘blow themselves up’ for Trump — and there’s no way to stop it: James Carville
Longtime Democratic Party strategist James Carville suggested that Republicans were doing the political equivalent of committing suicide by hand grenade during a Thursday night interview by MSNBC’s Brian Williams.
“James, what worries you right now?” Williams asked.
“Everything,” Carville replied. “I can’t think of a single thing that doesn’t worry me. And I’m gratified President-elect Joe Biden is going to be president, but the reaction to this pandemic, the reaction to this election — everything that happens is just staggering.”
As is usual, he had harsh words for Republicans.
“I think it may be the explanation is they’ve all gone nuts, because there’s no other logical explanation that someone can come to. I mean, there just isn’t,” he said.
“And I guess, if a political party wants to, you know, do itself in, you can’t stop them,” Carville explained.
“They just seemed intent on, you know, pulling the pin on the grenade and holding it their hand hand and watching it blow themselves up,” he continued. “There’s a lot of troubling things going on in the country, with the Republican Party being at the top of the list.”
WATCH:
2020 Election
Republicans will ‘blow themselves up’ for Trump — and there’s no way to stop it: James Carville
Longtime Democratic Party strategist James Carville suggested that Republicans were doing the political equivalent of committing suicide by hand grenade during a Thursday night interview by MSNBC's Brian Williams.
"James, what worries you right now?" Williams asked.
"Everything," Carville replied. "I can't think of a single thing that doesn't worry me. And I'm gratified President-elect Joe Biden is going to be president, but the reaction to this pandemic, the reaction to this election -- everything that happens is just staggering."
As is usual, he had harsh words for Republicans.
2020 Election
Bruce Springsteen announces Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’ award
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris won TIME magazine's "Person of the Year" award for 2020, Bruce Springsteen announced on Thursday.
"Biden had the vision, set the tone and topped the ticket. But he also recognized what he could not offer on his own, what a 78-year-old white man could never provide: generational change, a fresh perspective, and an embodiment of America’s diversity. For that, he needed Kamala Harris: California Senator, former district attorney and state attorney general, a biracial child of immigrants whose charisma and tough questioning of Trump Administration officials electrified millions of Democrats. The Vice President has never before been a woman, or Black, or Asian American," Charlotte Alter wrote for the magazine.
2020 Election
Lawrence O’Donnell breaks down the 22-words that explain everything Republicans are doing
MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday broke down the one sentence that explains everything Republicans are doing.
The host noted that President Donald Trump is openly calling to overturn the election results -- and that 106 GOP members of Congress joined him in the effort.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1336695746029121537
O'Donnell suggested one line from longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt explained it all.
"The Republican Party is an organized conspiracy for the purposes of maintaining power for self-interest and the self-interest of its donor class," Schmidt said.