‘Robot’ Kelly Loeffler mocked for short-circuiting when asked if senators should be dealing stocks like her

33 mins ago

- Commentary
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) (Screen cap).

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) drew a lot of criticism for her performance in the nationally televised debate between her and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Viewers noticed that questions from the debate moderators earned a response from Loeffler that had nothing to do with the question itself. When she was asked about whether she’d take the COVID-19 vaccine, Loeffler went off about “radical leftist” and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and didn’t say a word about the virus that has killed over 9,500 people in the state.

Loeffler also tried to claim that Democrats want to get rid of healthcare while also having socialized health care at the same time. The two ideas are in conflict with each other.

Others questioned why Loeffler remained so monotone, robotic and lacked any expression when speaking.

Others even compared her ignorance on the issues to the infamous South Carolina Miss Teen USA contestant who rattled off the need for maps when dealing with education about “the Iraq” and “Asian countries.”

Finally, when asked about her stock deals and if senators should be trading stocks while in office, Loeffler called it a conspiracy theory from Democrats that attacks the American Dream.

See the comments from Twitter viewers below:

