‘Robot’ Kelly Loeffler mocked for short-circuiting when asked if senators should be dealing stocks like her

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) drew a lot of criticism for her performance in the nationally televised debate between her and her Democratic opponent Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Viewers noticed that questions from the debate moderators earned a response from Loeffler that had nothing to do with the question itself. When she was asked about whether she’d take the COVID-19 vaccine, Loeffler went off about “radical leftist” and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and didn’t say a word about the virus that has killed over 9,500 people in the state.

Loeffler also tried to claim that Democrats want to get rid of healthcare while also having socialized health care at the same time. The two ideas are in conflict with each other.

Others questioned why Loeffler remained so monotone, robotic and lacked any expression when speaking.

here are 4 *different* screenshots of kelly loeffler during tonight's debate. i'm dead serious I took 4 separate screenshots pic.twitter.com/mo6x8HED6h — manny (@mannyfidel) December 7, 2020

The voice from my home alarm system telling me “the front door is ajar”, sounds less robotic than Kelly Loeffler. https://t.co/CjOv4mXCtK — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 7, 2020

Others even compared her ignorance on the issues to the infamous South Carolina Miss Teen USA contestant who rattled off the need for maps when dealing with education about “the Iraq” and “Asian countries.”

Finally, when asked about her stock deals and if senators should be trading stocks while in office, Loeffler called it a conspiracy theory from Democrats that attacks the American Dream.

See the comments from Twitter viewers below:

Georgia, @KLoeffler @SenatorLoeffler is truly one of the dumbest politicians I’ve EVER SEEN. There is no way in hell this idiot should return to the U.S. Senate. Vote @ReverendWarnock! Competency is on the ballot. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) December 7, 2020

When asked if Senators should be barred from selling stocks, Loeffler just responded “This is about the American dream. I will continue to keep our borders secured.” — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) December 7, 2020

I mean, I've had fuckin' nightmares where Kelly Loeffler-like androids try to harvest my soul to power their batteries. I never thought those goddamn things were real. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) December 7, 2020

The American Dream* *Becoming a U.S. Senator so you can trade on inside information to increase your already incredible personal wealth. https://t.co/Wa2LLqT50K — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler was on repeat calling @ReverendWarnock a radical liberal. She didn’t know what else to say. But what’s more radical? Believing you deserve healthcare during a pandemic or buying a private jet on Georgians dime? pic.twitter.com/SROoHMnaq0 — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) December 7, 2020

It’s Loeffler’s dead eyes that give her intentions away! #GASenDebate https://t.co/kBZfsRZ0Sb — edgery Wear Your Damn Mask (@edgery) December 7, 2020

I can't trust anyone who is blinking as much as Kelly Loeffler. — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler is what you get if Fox News and Mad Libs had a baby. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 7, 2020

what is the count on @KLoeffler's favorite tagline, "radical liberal Raphael Warnock"? It's the only thing sticking with me in this #GASEN debate. Feels like Warnock could use a more forceful pushback on that continued labeling. — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) December 7, 2020

Just stop insinuating that Kelly Loeffler is a robot! It's entirely unlikely. She only talks that way because she's astonishingly rich and doesn't have to spend time with people like you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 7, 2020

BOOM goes the dynamite. "Kelly Loeffler actually voted to defund the police." –@ReverendWarnock — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) December 7, 2020

As famous Georgian Forrest Gump said, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Louffler tried to challenge @ReverendWarnock on his own sermon! #GASenDebate — edgery Wear Your Damn Mask (@edgery) December 7, 2020

I think Senator Kelly Loeffler should have been asked to pass a CAPTCHA before this debate. pic.twitter.com/PZYnPkhXrj — Resistbot (@resistbot) December 7, 2020

Loeffler continues to repeat her propaganda loop. — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) December 7, 2020

.@KLoeffler went from being raised on a farm to helping banks hide their offshore accounts in the Caymans, to then being randomly appointed as the Senator of Georgia for 10 months. Inspiring! — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) December 7, 2020

I’m watching the US Senate runoff debate & Kelly Loeffler got one thing right: EVERYTHING'S at stake in this election. (That’s the ONLY thing she got right.) We need @ReverendWarnock & @ossoff in #Georgia to help our entire country heal & move forward! https://t.co/u8lFQwuJRL — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) December 7, 2020

The line for the night in this debate.

“She didn’t just lie on me but she lied on Jesus.” – (future Senator) Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock. pic.twitter.com/f0FpVpx3hN — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) December 7, 2020

Oh my fucking God…the American Dream is NOT insider trading, Kelly Loeffler. https://t.co/qMKr8V5VbB — Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🏴 (@BrandiLynn4Ever) December 7, 2020

Georgia debate – Kelly Loeffler sounds like a Chatty Cathy doll. Pull the cord and all I can deliver is Republican pre-recorded lies and false claims against Democrats. — KariDen (@KariDen) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler just said she is going to support Georgians succeed economically because of “The Second Amendment.” I think she is just saying random words. — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) December 7, 2020

LOL "Senator, should senators be barred from trading stocks?" Loeffler malfunctions. — 4️⃣5️⃣Days Until Trump Is Gone🗽 (@snowmanomics) December 7, 2020

. @KLoeffler goes nowhere near a question about whether senators should be allowed to sell stock. Complete avoidance.#GASEN — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) December 7, 2020

Q: Should members of Congress should be banned from trading stocks? Loeffler: What’s at stake here is the American dream. — Jim Newell (@jim_newell) December 7, 2020

“There’s not a racist bone in my body” -Kelly Loeffler. The women’s basketball team you own would like a word… pic.twitter.com/Mhxl33WnVh — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler refuses to say if members of Congress should be barred from trading stocks…. — United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) December 7, 2020

*Robot Voice* "Radical Liberal, you must die. Radical Liberal you must die." — Kelly Loeffler pic.twitter.com/iijvzNKwON — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) December 7, 2020

Loeffler followed up to say "There's not a racist bone in my body" which is something only a racist would say — Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) December 7, 2020