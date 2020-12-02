Quantcast
Roger Stone attacks ‘Deep State’ Bill Barr — after attorney general went to bat for him

Published

2 hours ago

on

Roger Stone appears on The Circus/Screenshot

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that outgoing President Donald Trump’s former strategist and ally Roger Stone is attacking Attorney General William Barr on social media for his handling of election fraud investigations — despite Barr going out on a limb to protect him legally.

“Bill Barr’s job is to block for the ‘deep state,’” wrote Stone on Parler, the Twitter alternative favored by Trump supporters. He added that he is not surprised Barr “suddenly determined” there was no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud and it is indicative of a “two-tiered justice system.”

Earlier this year, Barr’s DOJ overrode sentencing recommendations for Stone after he was convicted of obstruction, witness tampering, and false statements in connection with the Russia investigation, prompting three federal prosecutors to resign from the case in protest, and one to step down from the DOJ altogether.

Trump later commuted Stone’s sentence, complying with Stone’s request in place of a full pardon so that Stone would not have to admit guilt.


