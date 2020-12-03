‘Russia and China have to be laughing’: Mitt Romney goes off on Trump’s voter fraud conspiracy theories

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) went off in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Romney was asked about President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election after losing by over 8 million votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

“The attorney general has said there’s no there there,” said Romney. “The courts have all looked at the evidence and said there’s no evidence there. Now, of course, there will be circumstances where one or two, or a handful, maybe even 100 ballots were incorrectly sent in or counted, and those things get adjusted and get fixed. But the idea of widespread fraud is simply not been shown to us. And if that evidence does exist, please show it to us. At this stage, we don’t see it. So, for the president or anyone else to go out and allege widespread fraud and say the election is rigged, and the election was stolen, that obviously strikes at the very foundation of democracy here, and around the world for that matter. People watch America. If we can’t have a free and fair election, how can they have it in other nations of the world?”

He said that it was critical for the cause of democracy, noting that “Russia and China have to be laughing, smiling from ear to ear.”

See the video below: