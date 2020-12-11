‘Save the USA!!!’ Trump suggests SCOTUS overturn election because Biden ‘will be a scandal plagued mess’
President Donald Trump on Friday pushed the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election on the supposed grounds that President-elect Joe Biden “will be a scandal plagued mess.”
Trump, apparently reacting to the news that Biden’s son, Hunter, is being investigated for potential tax fraud, wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court would now be justified in stripping away the electoral votes from key swing states in order to give him a second term.
“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done,” the president wrote. “They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”
Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
