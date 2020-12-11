Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Save the USA!!!’ Trump suggests SCOTUS overturn election because Biden ‘will be a scandal plagued mess’

Published

12 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Friday pushed the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election on the supposed grounds that President-elect Joe Biden “will be a scandal plagued mess.”

Trump, apparently reacting to the news that Biden’s son, Hunter, is being investigated for potential tax fraud, wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court would now be justified in stripping away the electoral votes from key swing states in order to give him a second term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done,” the president wrote. “They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Save the USA!!!’ Trump suggests SCOTUS overturn election because Biden ‘will be a scandal plagued mess’

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Friday pushed the United States Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election on the supposed grounds that President-elect Joe Biden "will be a scandal plagued mess."

Trump, apparently reacting to the news that Biden's son, Hunter, is being investigated for potential tax fraud, wrote on Twitter that the Supreme Court would now be justified in stripping away the electoral votes from key swing states in order to give him a second term.

"Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done," the president wrote. "They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

FBI investigating Russia-based website revealing private info about Trump’s political enemies: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a close-mouthed FBI has admitted that they are "aware" of a website based in Russia that popped up last weekend and was posting private information about perceived enemies of Donald Trump including addresses, phone numbers and even pictures of their homes -- making them targets for domestic terrorism.

The report notes that the site, enemiesofthepeople.org and a sister website, enemiesofthepeople.us, were only online for a few days --but that was long enough to get the attention of the FBI due to the content.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This Christian charity website has morphed into a crowdfunder for Trump election conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 11, 2020

By

A website originally set up for Christian charitable giving has recently morphed into a crowdfunding website to help promote wild conspiracy theories about President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that GiveSendGo, a website that has traditionally been used to raise money for Christian missionaries, is now being used as a hub for Trump-related crowdfunding projects that would likely get removed if they were put on traditional crowdfunding websites such as GoFundMe.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE