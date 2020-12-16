Quantcast
Connect with us

SDNY prosecutors will be freed up to investigate Trump fully with Bill Barr leaving: insiders

Published

60 mins ago

on

Attorney General William Barr. Image: Office of Public Affairs/Flickr

On Wednesday, according to Vanity Fair, current and former DOJ officials believe that Attorney General William Barr’s departure could take the pressure off prosecutors at the Southern District of New York who might want to investigate outgoing President Donald Trump and his associates.

“Barr — whose departure from the office of attorney general was announced on Monday after taking a Twitter battering from Trump — politicized nearly every corner of the Justice Department,” wrote Chris Smith. “His most prominent, and most effective, interference took place in Washington, whether he was preemptively and misleadingly spinning the findings of the Mueller report or intervening in the cases against Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. But his attempts to meddle in New York were unrelenting, an SDNY insider says — and the stakes were higher because the investigations threatened to come closer to the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another former official in the US Attorney’s office agreed: “Everything depends on the facts and witnesses in those cases. But certainly they are more likely to proceed without Barr in there, who was just a disgrace. In every way.”

The possibility remains, however, that Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who will serve as acting AG until the Biden administration confirms Barr’s replacement, could exert similar political influence over the department. According to reports, Trump may pressure Rosen to appoint special counsels to investigate his conspiracy theories of election fraud, and the finances of Hunter Biden.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lawyer of Mar-a-Lago neighbor tells Trump to find another place to live

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Palm Beach County lawyer Reginald Stambaugh is representing the DeMoss family, who lives next door to Mar-a-Lago. For years, they've dealt with increased security, Marine One landing next door, as well as a flood of people and MAGA fans in the area. The idea that President Donald Trump is going to live at his exclusive club is a step too far.

It was reported this week that the agreement Trump signed in 1993 detailed the number of club members he could have along with the number of days he could spend per month and per year at the resort. It could never become a residence.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump thought about staging a White House sit-in during inauguration: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

An extensive CNN report Wednesday revealed that President Donald Trump has thought about staging a sit-in and refusing to leave the White House during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

In most presidencies, the handoff is part of a peaceful transfer of power where the outgoing president attends the day's festivities while a SWAT-team-like moving crew helps White House staff pack everything of the first families and brings in the incoming president's things, so it feels like home.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes wants to investigate a Democrat for the same thing he did

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) serves as the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee. It's a key appointment for the ally of President Donald Trump given the number of intelligence scandals throughout the course of the administration. But after Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) was revealed to have had a relationship with a Chinese woman who the FBI suspected may have been a spy, Nunes is demanding an investigation.

Swalwell, who serves as the chair of the House Intelligence Committee was approached by the FBI six years ago about a woman that was spending a lot of time with him and meeting with other Democratic leaders. The FBI informed Swalwell of their concerns and he immediately cut off ties and began working with the FBI to help in any way needed. The woman ultimately left the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE