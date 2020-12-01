Second Republican lawmaker in a week announces he’s positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) has announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Budd is the second GOP member of Congress this week to test positive for coronavirus, following Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA).

“I want to let folks know that I tested positive for COVID-19 today and will be quarantining on the farm for a bit,” said Budd in a statement. “I have very mild symptoms, but I’m still working with my district and DC staff remotely.”

In recent weeks, a number of Republican lawmakers have announced they have tested positive for the disease, including Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the oldest Republican member of the Senate.