Seth Meyers ridicules Ted Cruz for agreeing to humiliate himself helping Trump with his ‘legal face-plant’
“Late Night” host Seth Meyers hilariously mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night during his “Closer Look” segment because he agreed to try President Donald Trump’s election fraud case at the Supreme Court.
The Harvard Law grad has availed himself of multiple opportunities to humiliate himself at the expense of Trump, so it isn’t entirely shocking that he volunteered for this one. In all likelihood, Cruz won’t have to make good on his promise because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case is about as solid as the other 52 lawsuits that Trump has lost over the past month.
“Now, I’m betting Ted Cruz knew that the Supreme Court wasn’t going to take the case,” said Meyers. “So, he had nothing to lose by posturing and offering to participate. Say what you will about Ted Cruz; the man is crafty. Remember, any time you see someone succeed despite reverse charisma, they crafty.”
Referring to him as “knock-off General Zod,” Meyers said he would have found it amusing to see Cruz speaking out for a candidate “who attacked his wife and said his dad killed JFK. The only way it could have been more pathetic is if Trump was giving him a swirly during the hearing.”
Watch the video below:
2020 Election
Republican AGs don’t mind getting fooled again in backing Texas lawsuit to overthrow election
Are the nation’s Republican attorneys general ever going to get tired of losing?
No fewer than 17 of them have joined a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results of four battleground blue states. Their unprecedented Unholy Grail: To reverse the will of the people in their fellow sovereign states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Legal experts of all stripes have roundly condemned the Texas effort as not even rising to the level of a frivolous lawsuit. But Job One for the Republican officeholders is not to win, but rather to placate the Audience of One and his frothing base in their home states. Politically speaking, a loss equals a win (and campaign donations) for statewide Republican officials. A stand on principle would equal putting one’s home in the sights of raging Proud Boys.
2020 Election
Trump tells White House Hanukkah party there might be a Jewish ‘miracle’ that helps him ‘win this election’
President Donald Trump spent his Wednesday White House Hanukkah party talking about the "miracle" he's searching for after the November election.
"The Jewish people have endured a lot over the centuries but always overcame the most impossible situations," Trump said after walking downstairs from the residence wearing a coat. "Miracles are possible. Maybe we'll see one in the near future. Yes, we're not giving up, and we'll keep fighting to ensure four more years."
Hanukkah begins Thursday when Jews will celebrate the "festival of lights" and while there are many songs. On the first night, you light the shamash, which is the helper candle in the middle of a Menorah and recite the Shehecheyanu to "our God, Sovereign of all, who has kept us alive, sustained us, and brought us to this season."
2020 Election
Trump ripped Georgia AG in ‘furious’ 15-minute-long call demanding he stay away from Texas lawsuit
President Donald Trump went off in a 15-minute phone call Tuesday to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, telling him to stay away from opposing the Texas lawsuit against his state.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday evening that the call came shortly before Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue published a joint statement supporting Trump's latest Hail Mary to the Supreme Court.
Trump likely saw Carr's statements from earlier in the day calling Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton “constitutionally, legally and factually wrong.” Texas is suing Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for voting wrong. Interestingly, however, no other blue states are included in the suit.