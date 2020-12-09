Seth Meyers ridicules Ted Cruz for agreeing to humiliate himself helping Trump with his ‘legal face-plant’

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers hilariously mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night during his “Closer Look” segment because he agreed to try President Donald Trump’s election fraud case at the Supreme Court.

The Harvard Law grad has availed himself of multiple opportunities to humiliate himself at the expense of Trump, so it isn’t entirely shocking that he volunteered for this one. In all likelihood, Cruz won’t have to make good on his promise because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s case is about as solid as the other 52 lawsuits that Trump has lost over the past month.

“Now, I’m betting Ted Cruz knew that the Supreme Court wasn’t going to take the case,” said Meyers. “So, he had nothing to lose by posturing and offering to participate. Say what you will about Ted Cruz; the man is crafty. Remember, any time you see someone succeed despite reverse charisma, they crafty.”

Referring to him as “knock-off General Zod,” Meyers said he would have found it amusing to see Cruz speaking out for a candidate “who attacked his wife and said his dad killed JFK. The only way it could have been more pathetic is if Trump was giving him a swirly during the hearing.”

Watch the video below: