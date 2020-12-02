Shook-up Georgia secretary of state unloads on Trump for inciting a ‘threat environment’ and ‘violent rhetoric’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday echoed the words of election official Gabriel Sterling, who accused President Donald Trump of “inciting acts of violence.”
“Even after this office requests that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being borne out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out: ‘Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,'” Raffensperger explained during a Wednesday press conference.
“This is exactly the kind of language that is at the base of the growing threat environment for election workers who are simply doing their jobs,” he added.
Raffensperger noted that he expected President-elect Joe Biden to win the state of Georgia when the election is certified.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign is running out of oxygen — but the president has a strategy for 2024: reports
This week, many of President Donald Trump's supporters were bitterly disappointed when Attorney General William Barr acknowledged, during an interview with the Associated Press, that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. In Axios, reporter Margaret Talev stresses that with key battleground states having certified their election results and even Barr disputing Trump's election fraud claims, Trump's 2020 campaign has almost run out of oxygen. And according to a separate Axios article by Jonathan Swan and Mike Allen, Trump is making plans to announce his 2024 campaign.
2020 Election
Shook-up Georgia secretary of state unloads on Trump for inciting a ‘threat environment’ and ‘violent rhetoric’
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday echoed the words of election official Gabriel Sterling, who accused President Donald Trump of "inciting acts of violence."
"Even after this office requests that President Trump try and quell the violent rhetoric being borne out of his continuing claims of winning the states where he obviously lost, he tweeted out: 'Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia,'" Raffensperger explained during a Wednesday press conference.
2020 Election
‘Bye-bye – You won’t be missed’: Betsy DeVos gets slammed by Bernie Sanders as she attacks push for tuition-free college
Sen. Bernie Sanders late Tuesday called Betsy DeVos "the worst education secretary in the history of America" and made abundantly clear that he's not mourning her imminent departure after the billionaire school privatization zealot lashed out at popular proposals to cancel student loan debt and make public colleges and universities tuition-free.
"What do you call a billionaire who registered a $40 million, 164-foot yacht in the Cayman Islands to avoid $2.4 million in U.S. taxes, while undermining public schools? The worst education secretary in the history of America," tweeted the Vermont senator, a leading proponent of student debt cancellation and tuition-free higher education. "Bye-bye, Betsy DeVos. You won't be missed."