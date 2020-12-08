Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Societal collapse’: More than 250 scientists and scholars issue urgent warning

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thousands came out onto Berlin's streets on August 1 to protest against the measures in place to curb the Covid-19 virus from spreading in Germany. Over 20,000 are expected to turn out for a similar event on Saturday -- AFP

More than 250 scientists and scholars from 30 countries have issued an open letter calling on policymakers to “engage more with the growing risk of societal disruption and collapse due to damage to the climate and environment,” arguing that only then “might communities and nations begin to prepare and so reduce its likelihood, speed, severity, harm to the most vulnerable, and to nature.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, a version of which appeared in The Guardian Sunday, comes on the heels of a pair of United Nations reports warning of the dire direction in which the planet is headed. As U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres put it: “The state of the planet is broken. Humanity is waging war on nature. This is suicidal.”

This weekend, world leaders will hold the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate agreement. After failing in the years since then to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with that accord, the letter says, “we must now face the consequences.”

While “some armed services already see collapse as an important scenario, requiring planning,” the letter notes that “the topic is not well reported in the media, and mostly absent from civil society and politics,” even though such collapse “is already the experience or memory of many communities in the Global South.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. arm of Extinction Rebellion shared pieces of the letter on Twitter with photos of climate activists around the world demanding urgent action:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Denouncing media coverage that “typically cites people who condemn discussion of the topic,” the letter says that “ill-informed speculations, such as on foreign misinformation campaigns, or impacts on mental health and motivation, will not support serious discussion. Rather, such claims risk betraying the thousands of activists and community leaders whose anticipation of collapse is part of their motivation to push for change on climate, ecology, and social justice.”

The letter continues:

People who care about environmental and humanitarian issues should not be discouraged from discussing the risks of societal disruption or collapse. That could risk agendas being driven by people with less commitment to such values.

Some of us believe that a transition to a new form of society may be possible. That will involve bold action to reduce damage to the climate, nature and other people, including preparations for major disruptions to everyday life. We are united in regarding efforts to suppress discussion of collapse as hindering the possibility of that transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have experienced how emotionally challenging it is to recognize the damage being done, along with the growing threat to our own way of life,” the letter concludes. “We also know the great sense of fellowship that can arise. It is time to invite each other into difficult conversations, so we can reduce our complicity in the harm, and be creative to make the best of a turbulent future.”

Signatories and supporters of the letter shared it on social media with the hashtag #scholarswarning, offering their summaries of what the letter calls for and detailing why they signed on to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re saying we must confront the real possibility of climate collapse so that we can do our utmost to avoid it,” American climate scientist Peter Kalmus, a signatory to the letter, said in a tweet Sunday. “This is as far from ‘doomerism’ as you can get.”

In a statement, University of Cumbria professor Jem Bendell, another signatory, explained that “we come from dozens of countries and subject disciplines and perceive a resistance by the establishment to serious engagement in adapting to the increasing disruptions to food, water, health, and the economy.”

“It is time to listen to the scholarship,” Bendell added, “and try to reduce harm from societal disruption and even collapse.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Everything that Trump calls a hoax is real’: Russian dissident

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday morning, Russian dissident Garry Kasparov ripped into Donald Trump for the damage he has done to the U.S., saying the president is nothing more than an unrepentant liar.

Speaking with co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the former world chess champion cited a column he wrote for the New York Daily News where he stated, "Trump is using his last weeks in office to focus on a real crisis. No, not the surging pandemic that is now killing around 3,000 Americans per day. The only crisis Trump cares about is how to make more money from his position, and his fundraising is in a higher gear now than before the election, surely a first in American history. It’s hard to feel sorry for the suckers making these donations, including major donors who see it as an investment in controlling a Trump-led GOP in the coming years. The hundreds of millions of dollars Trump is raising for his PAC can be used largely at his discretion."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

CNN’s John Berman destroys Trump for ‘masquerading’ as a victim while ‘literally trying to undermine democracy’

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

'No Calls' to Families of Coronavirus Victims

CNN's John Berman blasted President Donald Trump's lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for "literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public," and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.

"This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that's a record," Berman told "New Day" viewers. "It's like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Georgia GOP’s civil war explodes out into the open as secretary of state blasts party chairman

Published

17 mins ago

on

December 8, 2020

By

The civil war inside Georgia's Republican Party exploded out into the open.

The state's GOP chairman David Shafer accused secretary of state Brad Raffensperger of breaking his promise to allow Republicans to observe ballot signature verification and complained that he won't order an impossible-to-perform audit.

Continue Reading
 
 