SpaceX Starship prototype explodes on landing — but Elon Musk happy with flight test
A SpaceX Starship prototype was destroyed in a fireball Wednesday when it attempted to land after the company successfully launched it for a high-altitude flight. The launch was an attempt to send SN8, as in serial number 8, to 12.5 km, about 41,000 feet, using three of the company’s Raptor engines for the first time, and return it safely to the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. While the launch seemed to go as planned, the landing resulted in a massive explosion that left the stainless steel rocket obliterated. “This suborbital flight is designed to test a number of objectives, from ho…
2020 Election
Here’s what Donald Trump’s supporters really believe about the election and his coup attempt
Do Republican voters really believe that Joe Biden stole the election from Donald Trump? Do they sincerely see Trump's efforts to overturn the election as the legitimate actions of a wronged man trying to defend democracy? When they declare "stop the steal," are they truly unaware that they are the ones trying to steal this election from the rightful winners?
Or are millions of Americans arguing in bad faith, merely claiming to believe Trump is the true winner? Is this all just a disingenuous song-and-dance, meant to put a morally justifiable gloss on what is actually widespread support among Trump voters for a coup? The answer to this question of "delusion or bad faith?" matters quite a bit, as Trump continues to prosecute his futile campaign to steal the 2020 election.
Breaking Banner
Fox News suffers an embarrassing defeat as Newsmax rides high by touting Trump’s lies
Newsmax TV scored a minor ratings win over Fox News that could signal a major conservative media shift after the network went all-in on President Donald Trump's baseless election conspiracy theories.
Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," a show Trump has plugged on Twitter, edged out "The Story with Martha MacCallum" on Fox among the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic on Monday night, CNN's Brian Stelter reported, for the first time in the network's six-year history.
Breaking Banner
Trump is practically begging for the Supreme Court to slap him down
If President Donald Trump were completely desperate for unnecessary but completely decisive humiliation before the United States Supreme Court, it's hard to imagine that he'd be acting any differently.
On Wednesday, he threw his weight behind a Texas lawsuit filed before the Supreme Court, asking to intervene in his capacity as a candidate. The Texas case, absurdly, seeks to overturn the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, all of which voted for President-elect Biden, votes that have been officially certified. Essentially, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that because he objects to some of the ways in which those states ran their elections, the certified results should be investigated and potentially thrown out, with the state legislatures left to pick appoint their own electors (presumably for Trump).