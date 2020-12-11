States that don’t even exist file typo-loaded briefs in favor of Texas’s pro-Trump election lawsuit
Two “states” that do not actually exist on Friday filed a brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election.
As flagged by University of Texas School of Law professor Stephen Vladeck on Twitter, a lawyer named Robert E. Thomas, who claims to be the “Attorney for New California State and for New Nevada,” filed an amicus brief on behalf of two fictitious states.
The brief decries the purported “arbitrary changing of election laws” despite the fact that the attorney filing it has arbitrarily and without authority changed official state boundaries of both California and Nevada.
“Part of the reason for the formation of New California State and New Nevada Sate (sic) is to stop the lawless actions of Governors Newsome (sic) (California) and Sisolak (Nevada),” writes Thomas. “An opinion by this Court affirming a national, uniform rule of law reestablishing the supremacy of The Electors Clause of Article II, § 1 of the United States Constitution will resolve some of the complaints causing the establishment of these new States.”
Among other things, the brief, which is filled with typos, alleges that same-day voter registration is a direct violation of the two nonexistent states’ rights and a violation of the 14th Amendment.
Mississippi GOPer busted for spending over $230,000 in campaign funds on car payments, home maintenance
According to a report from Roll Call Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) is being investigated for diverting over $230,000 in campaign funds to make car payments, pay for home and business repairs and employ family members.
While a spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee refused to comment on allegations made against the GOP lawmaker, he admitted that he is being investigated for expenditures that date back to 2010.
‘I’m very frightened about the future’: Nobel winner worries Trump’s ‘cult of personality’ isn’t going away
In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman said the rise of Donald Trump's "cult of personality" has its roots dating back to former President Ronald Reagan and he sees no evidence that it won't continue long after the current president leaves office on January 20th.
According to the New York Times columnist, that makes him frightened about what the future of the country holds.
As he wrote in his first tweet -- one of eight which can be seen below -- "The GOP spent most of 2020 rejecting science in the face of a deadly pandemic; now it's rejecting democracy in the face of a clear election loss. How did we get to this point? One step at a time, of course. But I'd argue that the wrong turn began under Reagan."
WATCH: Sarah Palin and Louie Gohmert campaign on the ‘Save America’ bus tour
The two Georgia GOP incumbent Senators facing a tough January 5 runoff election, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, are getting help today from several low-level Republicans as part of the right wing Club for Growth's "Save America Bus Tour."
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden will both soon be traveling to Georgia to help get out the vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who are in the January runoff elections against Perdue and Loeffler.