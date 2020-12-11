States that don’t even exist file typo-loaded briefs in favor of Texas’s pro-Trump election lawsuit

Two “states” that do not actually exist on Friday filed a brief with the United States Supreme Court in support of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit aimed at overturning the 2020 presidential election.

As flagged by University of Texas School of Law professor Stephen Vladeck on Twitter, a lawyer named Robert E. Thomas, who claims to be the “Attorney for New California State and for New Nevada,” filed an amicus brief on behalf of two fictitious states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brief decries the purported “arbitrary changing of election laws” despite the fact that the attorney filing it has arbitrarily and without authority changed official state boundaries of both California and Nevada.

“Part of the reason for the formation of New California State and New Nevada Sate (sic) is to stop the lawless actions of Governors Newsome (sic) (California) and Sisolak (Nevada),” writes Thomas. “An opinion by this Court affirming a national, uniform rule of law reestablishing the supremacy of The Electors Clause of Article II, § 1 of the United States Constitution will resolve some of the complaints causing the establishment of these new States.”

Among other things, the brief, which is filled with typos, alleges that same-day voter registration is a direct violation of the two nonexistent states’ rights and a violation of the 14th Amendment.

Read the whole brief here (PDF).