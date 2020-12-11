Supreme Court shoots down scheme by Texas and Republicans to overturn the 2020 election
President Donald Trump has lost in court once again.
“The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an audacious lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.,” The New York Times reported Friday. “The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it ‘has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.'”
We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
“The move, coupled with a one-sentence order on Tuesday turning away a similar request from Pennsylvania Republicans, signaled that the court has refused to be drawn into President Trump’s losing campaign to overturn the results of the election last month,” the newspaper reported.
Marc Elias, who is coordinating lawsuits for Democrats, noted this is the 57th time Trump and his supporters have lost in court.
🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Texas effort to invalidate GA, MI, PA, WI election results.
7 justices deny for lack of standing.
2 Would grant motion for petition but deny relief.
No justice sides with TX/Trump.
Trump/allies are 1-57 in court.https://t.co/mAN98tVVJK
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 11, 2020
Voting rights expert Ari Berman noted the scope of Trump’s loss.
Trump called Texas case "perhaps the most important case in history"
He lost 9-0
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 11, 2020
Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe said the ruling was a “triumph for the Constitution.”
What a triumph for the Constitution, the rule of law, democracy, and the system of checks and balances! We can all finally exhile. Huzzah!!
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 11, 2020
Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal marked the occasion by mocking the conspiracy theories pushed by Trump supporters.
9 – 0. Not a single vote for Trump. Not one.
Hugo Chavez has quite a reach.
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) December 11, 2020
Peter Baker, chief New York Times White House correspondent, noted that not even Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with Trump.
None of the three justices appointed by Trump sided with him, even Barrett, whom he explicitly said he wanted to rush onto the bench in time to rule for him in any election dispute.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) December 12, 2020
The ruling came hours after Trump argued that overturning the will of the voters would be a “win” for the American people.
If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
