Supreme Court shoots down scheme by Texas and Republicans to overturn the 2020 election

Published

29 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

President Donald Trump has lost in court once again.

“The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an audacious lawsuit by Texas that had asked the court to throw out the presidential election results in four battleground states captured by President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.,” The New York Times reported Friday. “The court, in a brief unsigned order, said Texas lacked standing to pursue the case, saying it ‘has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections.'”

“The move, coupled with a one-sentence order on Tuesday turning away a similar request from Pennsylvania Republicans, signaled that the court has refused to be drawn into President Trump’s losing campaign to overturn the results of the election last month,” the newspaper reported.

Marc Elias, who is coordinating lawsuits for Democrats, noted this is the 57th time Trump and his supporters have lost in court.

Voting rights expert Ari Berman noted the scope of Trump’s loss.

Harvard Law Prof. Laurence Tribe said the ruling was a “triumph for the Constitution.”

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal marked the occasion by mocking the conspiracy theories pushed by Trump supporters.

Peter Baker, chief New York Times White House correspondent, noted that not even Justice Amy Coney Barrett sided with Trump.

The ruling came hours after Trump argued that overturning the will of the voters would be a “win” for the American people.

