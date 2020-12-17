Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court smacks down private Christian school’s request for a coronavirus exemption

Published

2 mins ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (AFP)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant a Christian school an exemption from Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restriction.

In the 7-2 ruling the nation’s top court refused to allow the Danville Christian Academy to re-open. Governor Beshear’s ruling applied to all schools, public and private, Yahoo News reports. The unsigned ruling did note that two of the court’s most extreme conservatives had teamed up to dissent from the majority. Justices Samuel Alito (photo) and  Neil Gorsuch penned separate dissents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In no way were religious schools treated any differently, we asked everybody to make the same sacrifice,” Beshear had said at a news conference.

The school had claimed it was being treated unfairly.

Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General sided with the school.

“The governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith,” Attorney General Cameron said. “The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Religiously affiliated schools that follow recommended social-distancing guidelines should be allowed to remain open. In August, we issued guidance stating that a closure of religious schools during the pandemic would risk violating the U.S. Constitution and state law. The Governor dismissed the guidance, and he has now forced us to bring a lawsuit to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.”

The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed with Cameron and Danville Christian Academy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority opinion also noted that there is just one more week of school before the holiday break, so a ruling either way “would have little practical effect.”

Justice Alito last month unleashed a venomous attack on coronavirus restrictions and same-sex marriage in a private speech.

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida’s Ron DeSantis claims vaccine shipments are ‘on hold’ — but Pfizer says he’s wrong

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that drug maker Pfizer, one of the main manufacturers of COVID vaccines, has directly contradicted the claim from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that shipments of the vaccine are "on hold" to his state.

"Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Florida could receive less than the 452,000 does of the coronavirus vaccine that the state was expecting because of a 'production issue' on the part of a vaccine manufacturer," reported Kirby Wilson and Steve Contorno. "DeSantis said that two shipments of the vaccine slated to be sent to Florida in the coming weeks are 'on hold right now.'"

Continue Reading

Commentary

10 reasons why Anthony Fauci was ready to be the face of the US pandemic response

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

His call to “Wear a mask” tops a list of 2020’s notable quotes. Brad Pitt portrayed him – and praised him – on “Saturday Night Live.” Time magazine named him a 2020 guardian of the year. Amazon features seven pages of T-shirts, mugs and more emblazoned with his face.

Longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Fauci has been everywhere in 2020.

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

Mexico unveils tribute to 3 Mormon women and 6 children murdered in massacre

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 17, 2020

By

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday inaugurated a monument in honor of nine Mormon women and children killed in a massacre last year in the country's north.

Lopez Obrador promised to punish those responsible for the murders as he unveiled a statue paying tribute to the victims in Bavispe in Sonora state.

"This memorial will be a permanent tribute to the victims... We have arrested those responsible for this crime and we're going to keep going until the whole truth is known and justice served," Lopez Obrador told members of the Mormon community present.

The three women and six children from a breakaway Mormon community with dual US-Mexican nationality were on a remote road in a lawless region between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora when gunmen attacked their cars, a crime that sparked outrage on both sides of the border.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE