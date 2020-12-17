Supreme Court smacks down private Christian school’s request for a coronavirus exemption
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant a Christian school an exemption from Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restriction.
In the 7-2 ruling the nation’s top court refused to allow the Danville Christian Academy to re-open. Governor Beshear’s ruling applied to all schools, public and private, Yahoo News reports. The unsigned ruling did note that two of the court’s most extreme conservatives had teamed up to dissent from the majority. Justices Samuel Alito (photo) and Neil Gorsuch penned separate dissents.
“In no way were religious schools treated any differently, we asked everybody to make the same sacrifice,” Beshear had said at a news conference.
The school had claimed it was being treated unfairly.
Kentucky’s Republican Attorney General sided with the school.
“The governor’s school-closure order prohibits religious organizations from educating children consistent with and according to their faith,” Attorney General Cameron said. “The ability to provide and receive a private religious education is a core part of the freedoms protected by the First Amendment. Religiously affiliated schools that follow recommended social-distancing guidelines should be allowed to remain open. In August, we issued guidance stating that a closure of religious schools during the pandemic would risk violating the U.S. Constitution and state law. The Governor dismissed the guidance, and he has now forced us to bring a lawsuit to protect the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.”
The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed with Cameron and Danville Christian Academy.
The majority opinion also noted that there is just one more week of school before the holiday break, so a ruling either way “would have little practical effect.”
Justice Alito last month unleashed a venomous attack on coronavirus restrictions and same-sex marriage in a private speech.
Breaking Banner
Florida’s Ron DeSantis claims vaccine shipments are ‘on hold’ — but Pfizer says he’s wrong
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that drug maker Pfizer, one of the main manufacturers of COVID vaccines, has directly contradicted the claim from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that shipments of the vaccine are "on hold" to his state.
"Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Florida could receive less than the 452,000 does of the coronavirus vaccine that the state was expecting because of a 'production issue' on the part of a vaccine manufacturer," reported Kirby Wilson and Steve Contorno. "DeSantis said that two shipments of the vaccine slated to be sent to Florida in the coming weeks are 'on hold right now.'"
Commentary
10 reasons why Anthony Fauci was ready to be the face of the US pandemic response
His call to “Wear a mask” tops a list of 2020’s notable quotes. Brad Pitt portrayed him – and praised him – on “Saturday Night Live.” Time magazine named him a 2020 guardian of the year. Amazon features seven pages of T-shirts, mugs and more emblazoned with his face.
Longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Fauci has been everywhere in 2020.
Latest Headlines
Mexico unveils tribute to 3 Mormon women and 6 children murdered in massacre
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday inaugurated a monument in honor of nine Mormon women and children killed in a massacre last year in the country's north.
Lopez Obrador promised to punish those responsible for the murders as he unveiled a statue paying tribute to the victims in Bavispe in Sonora state.
"This memorial will be a permanent tribute to the victims... We have arrested those responsible for this crime and we're going to keep going until the whole truth is known and justice served," Lopez Obrador told members of the Mormon community present.
The three women and six children from a breakaway Mormon community with dual US-Mexican nationality were on a remote road in a lawless region between the states of Chihuahua and Sonora when gunmen attacked their cars, a crime that sparked outrage on both sides of the border.